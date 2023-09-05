‘The Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed

As The Price Is Right fans continue to mourn the loss of longtime host Bob Barker, the TV icon’s cause of death has been revealed.

Dying at 99 at the end of August, Barker’s cause of death has been reported by TMZ, which shared that the game show personality suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, which he ultimately succumbed to.

Per Barker’s death certificate, he died years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but considering he never addressed it publicly, it’s uncertain when that occurred.

Along with suffering falls in recent years, Barker had minor bouts with skin cancer and dealt with back issues that landed him in the hospital in 2018.

As previously reported, Barker died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on August 26. A longtime vegetarian, Barker was an animal advocate who teamed with PETA in 2013 to help promote the meat-less diet. He did plenty of charity work surrounding animals as well, supporting groups like United Activists for Animal Rights and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Barker served as The Price Is Right‘s host from 1972 through 2007, when he concluded his impressive 35-year run with the fan-favorite. Passing the reins to Drew Carey, Barker took a step back, choosing retirement. But Barker’s Hollywood career spanned far longer than 35 years as he began hosting game shows in 1956 with the trivia series Truth or Consequences. He served as host on that show until 1975.

Born in 1923, Barker moved to California in the 1950s to pursue a career in broadcasting with his show, The Bob Barker Show. That preceded his game show runs as well as his hosting role for the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

After his death, Barker’s estate was divided and donated to more than 40 animal rights groups and military nonprofit organizations.