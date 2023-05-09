‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming Premiere Date Announced by Peacock

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Following the announcement that the show will end with Season 5, it has been confirmed that the eight most recent episodes of Yellowstone will stream exclusively on Peacock.

The first part of the show’s final season will join the streamer beginning on May 25, which already houses all the previous seasons. Part 2 is expected to air later this year and will most likely be available to stream on Peacock as well.

In Season 5, the Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life. Family secrets put a strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future. It was also announced that a new sequel series will debut in December. The untitled spinoff of the series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson will debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Unlike Yellowstone, which streams on Peacock due to a previously agreed upon 2020 streaming rights deal, the new series will stream on Paramount+ because it’s a new entity, much like fellow spinoffs 1883 and 1923.

The original Western is closing its double-swinging doors for good after months of debate regarding Kevin Costner’s involvement with the show fell through. Costner is currently focused on the two-part Western feature film Horizon, which would be expected to hamper his availability for Yellowstone. While casting hasn’t been confirmed for the new series, Costner will not be part of it.

Earlier reports indicated that discussions had taken place regarding the involvement of Matthew McConaughey, known for his role in the first season of True Detective, in the sequel. However, there is no information on the character he will portray or his connection to the Dutton family.

The cast of Yellowstone, led by Costner, includes Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

