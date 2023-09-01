‘Wheel of Time’ Turns Again, ‘Disenchantment’s Final Spell, More Power to ‘Force,’ New Horizons for ‘Heels’

The epic fantasy The Wheel of Time returns for a second season. Also back for a second round: the violent Starz crime drama Power Book IV: Force. Matt Groening’s animated fantasy spoof Disenchantment ends with a battle between mother and daughter for the future of Dreamland. The wrestling drama Heels brings the Duffy Wrestling League into the streaming world.

Courtesy of Prime Video

The Wheel of Time

Season Premiere

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the epic quest fantasy based on Robert Jordan’s book series returns with its young heroes scattered across the land while “Dragon Reborn” Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) continues to seek his destiny. As the wheel slowly and forever turns toward the Last Battle with the Dark One, sorceress Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who plucked Rand and his friends from the Two Rivers, is left reeling from the loss of her powers, which also severed her connection with her trusty companion Lan (Daniel Henney). Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of magic to do.

NETFLIX

Disenchantment

Season Premiere

For those who don’t take their fantasy all that seriously, The Simpsons’ Matt Groening stages a mock-epic battle for the animated medieval spoof set in a mythical Dreamland. In the final chapter of 10 episodes, Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) laments, “I just wanna kill my mom and get on with my life. Is it too much to ask?” Her mom is the evil Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), and to save the kingdom from her wicked intentions, Bean will need to learn to control her magic powers. Too bad discipline isn’t her strong suit.

Starz

Power Book IV: Force

Season Premiere

Power franchise mainstay Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is center stage in this violent spinoff, scheming to come out on top in Chicago’s never-ending drug and gang wars. With CBI gang leader Diamond Sampson (Issac Keyes) as his ally as Season 2 begins, Tommy capitalizes on the rivalry between two major suppliers while secretly working to avenge the death of his rival-turned-partner Liliana (Audrey Esparza). His path, naturally, is strewn with obstacles, including a federal task force and a vicious cartel associate.

Starz

Heels

9/8c

Things may be looking up for the underdog Duffy Wrestling League in the surprisingly compelling sports drama. Jack (Stephen Amell), with brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) and wife Staci (Alison Luff) at his side, takes a meeting that could put them in the spotlight of a new streaming service that’s looking for just their brand of entertainment. This promising opportunity sends Willie (Mary McCormack) and Wild Bill (Chris Bauer) down memory lane, remembering when Jack’s dad Tom Spade (David James Elliott) was presented with a similar offer back in the day.

