Mitchel Musso, known for his role as Oliver Oken in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana starring Miley Cyrus, has been arrested in Texas.

After being charged with “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice,” according to TMZ, the 32-year-old spent some time behind bars in Rockwall, TX. Musso was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond following an incident at a food store where the former Disney star was allegedly caught stealing potato chips.

According to reports, staffers asked Musso to pay for the food. However, he “became verbally abusive” and ended up “walking off.” Authorities were summoned and arrested Musso outside of his hotel, where he was allegedly found under the influence. “A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The outstanding warrants resulted from failing to display a driver’s license and an expired registration, according to Fox News, adding that the actor violated a “promise to appear” order. In 2011, Musso was arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, after he “drove through [an] intersection and failed to do what [an] officer instructed him to do,” per Burbank Leader.

Musso starred in the hit series Hannah Montana for four seasons as Cyrus’ best friend, Oliver. The actor reprised the role in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. Musso is known for his voiceover role as Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. He also starred in the first two seasons of the DisneyXD series Pair of Kings.