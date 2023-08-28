‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested For Theft and Public Intoxication

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Mitchel Musso
Bob D'Amico / © Disney / courtesy everett collection

Mitchel Musso, known for his role as Oliver Oken in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana starring Miley Cyrus, has been arrested in Texas.

After being charged with “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice,” according to TMZ, the 32-year-old spent some time behind bars in Rockwall, TX. Musso was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond following an incident at a food store where the former Disney star was allegedly caught stealing potato chips.

According to reports, staffers asked Musso to pay for the food. However, he “became verbally abusive” and ended up “walking off.” Authorities were summoned and arrested Musso outside of his hotel, where he was allegedly found under the influence. “A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The outstanding warrants resulted from failing to display a driver’s license and an expired registration, according to Fox News, adding that the actor violated a “promise to appear” order. In 2011, Musso was arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, after he “drove through [an] intersection and failed to do what [an] officer instructed him to do,” per Burbank Leader.

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Chase Says Parents Haven't Spoken in 200 Days
Related

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Chase Says Parents Haven't Spoken in 200 Days

Musso starred in the hit series Hannah Montana for four seasons as Cyrus’ best friend, Oliver. The actor reprised the role in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. Musso is known for his voiceover role as Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. He also starred in the first two seasons of the DisneyXD series Pair of Kings.

Hannah Montana - Disney Channel

Hannah Montana where to stream

Phineas and Ferb - Disney+

Phineas and Ferb where to stream

Hannah Montana

Phineas and Ferb

Mitchel Musso

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet
1
Bob Barker Memorial Plans Announced as His Girlfriend Speaks Out
Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray in 'The Other Black Girl'
2
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in September 2023
Best Anime of the 80s
3
10 Best Anime of the 1980s, Ranked
Trinity Impact
4
Impact Wrestling Star Trinity Fatu on Finding Her New Glow Since Leaving WWE
'The Spiderwick Chronicles' logo
5
Completed ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Not Moving Forward at Disney+