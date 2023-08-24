Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Chase Says Parents Haven’t Spoken in 200 Days

Martin Holmes
Comments
Chase, Julie, and Todd Chrisley at event
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Chrisley Knows Best

 More

Chase Chrisley has opened up about his family’s new reality show and the ‘awful’ conditions his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently facing in prison.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022. They began their sentences back in January, with Todd serving his 12 years in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie doing 7 years in Lexington, Kentucky. Both reportedly filed for appeals last month.

Speaking to Extra about the new reality show, which will focus on the Chrisley children (Chase, Savannah, Chloe, and Grayson) and Todd’s mother, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, Chase said, “We’ll address everything that we’re going through on a day to day basis… Updates on my parents and our family situation and just kind of trying to navigate the waters of that.”

Chase also revealed that it’s been over 200 days since his parents talked to one another, “which is really tough for them because my mom and dad are obsessed with each other.”

“They’re hanging in there. It’s a terrible situation,” he continued. “The conditions are awful, and if you read all these headlines, they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth and we’re going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well.”

Sharing details of the conditions, Chase claimed, “My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air. They both have black mold, lead-based paint, the roof is falling in on both facilities.”

Todd Chrisley Reacts to News About Family's New Reality Show
Related

Todd Chrisley Reacts to News About Family's New Reality Show

Scout Productions announced the new Chrisley reality show on Monday, August 14. The series is described as a “continuation of their story” and will follow how the children handled life after their parents were sent to jail.

As for why they chose to do another TV show, Chase told Extra, “The public is involved regardless in what we do. From our perspective, we would way rather be able to tell our own truth than have somebody out here making money off of lies that they’re spreading about myself and my family.

“But honestly, I think our message from the first show to this show as a family has never changed,” he added. “We want to give people hope. We want to show people that terrible things happen. But if you can stick together, lean on your faith, lean on each other, then you can get through it. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Chrisley Knows Best - USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best where to stream

Chrisley Knows Best

Chase Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley

Todd Chrisley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton on Days of Our Lives - Season 54
1
Suzanne Rogers Reveals What She ‘Fought for’ on ‘Days of our Lives’
The judges on America's Got Talent
2
Awkward! Howie Mandel Jokes About Sofía Vergara Divorce on ‘AGT’
Chris in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2 Episode 9
3
Why Does No One on ‘Claim to Fame’ Know Chris’s Relative?
Nancy Frangione in Another World
4
‘Another World’ Actress Nancy Frangione Dies at 70
Nathan Alexis as Teenage Brownie, Mato Wayuhi as Young Bucky, and Quannah Chasinghorse as Teenage Irene in 'Reservation Dogs'
5
Did Maximus Really See Aliens on ‘Reservation Dogs’? Director Weighs In