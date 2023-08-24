Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Chase Says Parents Haven’t Spoken in 200 Days

Chase Chrisley has opened up about his family’s new reality show and the ‘awful’ conditions his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently facing in prison.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022. They began their sentences back in January, with Todd serving his 12 years in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie doing 7 years in Lexington, Kentucky. Both reportedly filed for appeals last month.

Speaking to Extra about the new reality show, which will focus on the Chrisley children (Chase, Savannah, Chloe, and Grayson) and Todd’s mother, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, Chase said, “We’ll address everything that we’re going through on a day to day basis… Updates on my parents and our family situation and just kind of trying to navigate the waters of that.”

Chase also revealed that it’s been over 200 days since his parents talked to one another, “which is really tough for them because my mom and dad are obsessed with each other.”

“They’re hanging in there. It’s a terrible situation,” he continued. “The conditions are awful, and if you read all these headlines, they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth and we’re going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well.”

Sharing details of the conditions, Chase claimed, “My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air. They both have black mold, lead-based paint, the roof is falling in on both facilities.”

Scout Productions announced the new Chrisley reality show on Monday, August 14. The series is described as a “continuation of their story” and will follow how the children handled life after their parents were sent to jail.

As for why they chose to do another TV show, Chase told Extra, “The public is involved regardless in what we do. From our perspective, we would way rather be able to tell our own truth than have somebody out here making money off of lies that they’re spreading about myself and my family.

“But honestly, I think our message from the first show to this show as a family has never changed,” he added. “We want to give people hope. We want to show people that terrible things happen. But if you can stick together, lean on your faith, lean on each other, then you can get through it. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”