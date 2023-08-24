“Where’s my daughter?” That’s all Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) wants to know when his Freevee series returns.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will premiere on Friday, October 20, with the first two episodes. The rest of the season will roll out weekly on Fridays, through the finale on November 18. To go along with that date announcement, Freevee has released a teaser, which is all about where Season 2 picks up: where that finale cliffhanger left off, with a masked assailant abducting Harry’s daughter, Madeline “Maddie” Bosch (Madison Lintz).

As you can see in the video above, Harry is determined to find her, and, as he sees it, he doesn’t have to do things “the right way.” But how worried should we be about him seemingly in the morgue about to identify a body at the end of the trailer?

According to Freevee, in Season 2, the retired homicide detective turned private investigator will be working with attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) “to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch’s law enforcement career hangs in the balance. The FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.”

Season 2 will see the returns of beloved characters from the original Bosch series, including Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), Detective Robert “Crate” Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins), and Detective “Barrel” Johnson (Troy Evans), who join Bosch, Chandler, Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), and Detective Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in the search to find Maddie.

Also back for the new season of Bosch: Legacy are David Moses as Martin Rose, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Detective Joan Bennett, Scott Klace as Sergeant John Mankiewicz, Jacqueline Pinol as Detective Julie Espinosa, Jacqueline Obradors as Christine Vega, DaJuan Johnson as Rondell Pierce, and David Marciano as Detective Brad Conniff.

Joining the cast are: Anthony Michael Hall as Special Agent Will Barron, Max Martini as Don Ellis, David Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Kevin Long.

The series, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Welliver. Bosch: Legacy is based on Connelly’s books, specifically The Crossing for Season 2.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Friday, October 20, Amazon Freevee