Titus Welliver returns for a second season of the Freevee spinoff surrounding his character Harry Bosch (from Michael Connelly‘s books) this fall, and familiar faces join him, his former partner (Jamie Hector, with his own series in development) and Anthony Michael Hall.

The streaming service has released the first photos and key art for Bosch: Legacy Season 2, and the images offer a look at Hector’s return as Detective Jerry Edgar as well as Hall’s new character. (A teaser will air during the Thursday Night Football Game on Prime Video on August 24.) Season 2 will pick up where the series left off, piecing together the whereabouts of Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz).

Hall will be playing Special Agent Will Barron, described as “a political animal, both capable and savvy; he has worked the circuits of power in the bureaucracy for years. Hobbling the Russian Bratva while spearheading a task force could be a career-maker for him, so he takes a by-any-means-necessary approach to his case.”

In addition to Welliver, Lintz, and Hector, the returning cast for Season 2 includes Mimi Rogers (Honey “Money” Chandler), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Detective Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Detective Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sergeant John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Detective “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Detective “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Detective Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Detective Brad Conniff).

Joining the cast are David Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Detective Kevin Long.

In addition to the aforementioned project following Jerry Edgar as he’s tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami, another project in development centers on a character that has not appeared in the two Bosch series to date: Detective Renee Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case division. Furthermore, Bosch: Legacy was renewed for Season 3 in May.

Scroll down to check out the photos from Season 2, plus the poster.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 2 Premiere, Fall 2023, Amazon Freevee