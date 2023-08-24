‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Shakeup, Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Latest

As Jeopardy! prepares to return on September 11 for its landmark 40th season, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season and what to expect.

The show is currently airing repeats over the summer break, which started with a re-airing of last year’s Second Chance tournament. The 2022 Tournament of Champions, won by Amy Schneider, is now airing until September 1. This will be followed by a selection of “Producers’ Picks” running from September 4 to September 8.

Season 40 began filming on August 15, with Ken Jennings returning as host. There has been controversy in recent weeks due to the ongoing WGA strike and Jeopardy!‘s decision to continue production. Jennings will also be stepping in as host of Celebrity Jeopardy (expected to return September 27), which started filming this week, as Mayim Bialik continues to sit out in solidarity with those on the picket line.

Bialik stepped away at the end of Season 39 and is anticipated to remain off the show until the strikes are over. She is said to have had talks with the show’s bosses, who are supportive of her situation and are keen for her to return when the strikes are over. Meanwhile, Jennings has faced backlash from some fans and former players for his decision to cross the picket line.

Showrunner Michael Davies announced earlier this month that Season 40 will use recycled material and material written before the strikes. The start of filming will also use past contestants. Things will kick off with a Second Chance tournament featuring Season 37 contestants. This will be followed by a Champions Wild Card competition, pitting the winners of the Second Chance series against Season 38 champs.

The planned 2023 Tournament of Champions has been pushed back in light of the strikes. Several Season 39 champions, including Ray LaLonde, Cris Pannullo, Ben Chan, and Hannah Wilson, announced they would not participate in the TOC until the strikes had been resolved.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings