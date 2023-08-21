‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Left Out of New Promo Photo

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

An unintentional oversight or a direct shot? That’s the debate over a new photo posted on the Jeopardy! social media accounts on Friday (August 18), which seemingly snubbed Mayim Bialik.

The photo in question is a poster celebrating Season 39, which wrapped up at the end of July. “And that’s a wrap! 🎬 What were some of your favorite moments from S39? #Jeopardy!” the caption reads.

Included in the image are Jeopardy! Masters champion James Holzhauer, Tournament of Champions 2022 winner Amy Schneider and runner-up Andrew He, as well as Season 39 fan favorites such as Ben Chan and Cris Pannullo.

However, also taking up significant space in the picture is Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings.

It’s not a surprise to see a host included in the celebratory image, but it is somewhat strange that Jennings’ co-host Bialik was nowhere to be found.

While the Blossom star wasn’t featured in the image, she did appear in the list of top ten moments posted on the official Jeopardy! website. The list included the moment contestant Dan Oxman revealed that Bialik was his celebrity crush growing up.

Other moments on the countdown included Luigi de Guzman’s pronunciations, Jenny Dally’s dab, and Chan’s impressive knowledge of hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc.

The photo comes months after Bialik stepped away from the final week of Season 39 taping in solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Jennings filled in for The Big Bang Theory alum for the remaining tapings, which led to backlash from some Jeopardy! fans and former contestants.

Jeopardy!‘s landmark 40th season began filming last week, with Jennings reportedly hosting. Due to the strikes, the show’s executive producer Michael Davies said Season 40 would use recycled material and material written before the strike, beginning with a Second Chance tournament featuring Season 37 contestants.