‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Reacts After Fan Blasts Him for Hosting During Strike

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Ken Jennings has hit back at a fan who called him a “disgrace” for hosting Jeopardy! amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The long-running game show is set to begin taping Season 40 on Tuesday, August 15, and will be using a mix of recycled material and new material written pre-strike. While Jennings hasn’t officially confirmed whether he’ll be hosting, his latest tweet suggests he’ll be back behind the podium.

“You’re a disgrace if you’re trying to cross picket lines. Alex [Trebek] would NEVER do anything of the sort. He would turn over his grave seeing you act like that,” a frustrated fan tweeted at Jennings on Sunday, August 13.

The Jeopardy! GOAT replied with a screenshot of Sony Pictures’ recent statement about the upcoming 40th season, which read, “Jeopardy! has a long history with and tremendous respect for the WGA and our writers. We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers.”

He then highlighted the following section: “However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall.”

Jennings previously stepped in to host the remainder of Season 39 after fellow host Mayim Bialik stepped away in solidarity with the WGA strike. This decision was met with backlash from some fans and fellow contestants, including Wil Wheaton, who referred to Jennings as a “scab.”

Showrunner Michael Davies announced last week that Season 40 will begin with a Second Chance tournament featuring contestants from Season 37. A Champions Wild Card tournament will follow, pitting the winners of the Second Chance competition against Season 38 champions.

However, several Season 37 and 38 contestants have stated they would not participate in the new episodes until the strikes are resolved. Players such as Sandy Olive, Garrett Marcone, Jennifer Linde, and Devin Rossiter have also said they turned down invites.

This comes after a number of Season 39 champions, including Ray LaLonde, Hannah Wilson, and Cris Pannullo, said they wouldn’t take part in the 2023 Tournament of Champions until the strike is resolved.

Jeopardy! is currently airing reruns of last year’s Tournament of Champions. This will be followed by two weeks of Producers’ Picks before Season 40 is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11.