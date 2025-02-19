TNA’s Steph De Lander & Mance Warner on Their Wild Romance, Wedding Plans & Wrestling Dramas

Steph De Lander and Mance Warner have proven to be a maniacal match in TNA Wrestling. The real-life couple created chaos right out of the gate after Warner joined his fiancé in the company during the January 23 episode of Impact.

They’ve since set their sights on Sami Callihan with De Lander gaining possession of the TNA Digital Media Championship from PCO via a “divorce.” The dastardly duo are just getting started as they look to make Thursday nights their destructive playground. We caught up with TNA’s new power couple ahead of Impact’s next live episode on February 20.

Mance, did you always have the idea that you’d be a couple when you came to TNA?

Mance Warner: We have to roll with the punches. Whatever happens, happens. In this case, it worked out. Together I think we’re perfect in the ring and at home. Onscreen we’re both crazy. I’m only going to listen to her. So, when I’m fired up, she is the only one to stop me before I get in trouble, trouble. It’s perfect to me. Hell, they can give us a camera and film us going to Aldi or Walmart. That’s great TV too in my opinion.

Steph, how is it to have Mance in TNA? What is it like working together?

Steph De Lander: It has been great. I do think we do work well together. I think we have a real natural chemistry, even down to the littlest things of knowing what movement he is going to make before he makes it. I’m very proud of him. He has wanted to join TNA for a while. It’s a cool full-circle moment, too. I like working there too, so it’s nice we’re able to share it together. I think at this point in our careers right now we’re stronger as a duo than individually. So, I’m excited about being together.

How would you describe your onscreen presentation?

Steph: I think it’s very realistic, if that makes sense. We’re in love, we’re together. The way we are onscreen is very similar to the way we are offscreen. I think that is why none of it comes off as hokey. He is crazy. All he wants to do is beat people up. I’m all for it. I’m a little schemer. I want to win titles and not have to fight for them. I think we’re a very interesting duo together. I think we’re somewhere along the lines of Natural Born Killers and Bonnie and Clyde. It’s this runaway couple who are madly in love and will do anything for each other.

Mance: It’s how we are, so if someone tells us red light is on and we’re live. Hell, we’re live all day. There ain’t no changing who we are. It is what it is. You’re getting exactly who you are.

How did you two get together? Tell me your meet-cute moment.

Steph: It really has only been 13 or 14 months. It was wrestling, of course! We were booked in a match together on an independent show. It was a gimmick, dress up show. We made it fun. The whole story of the match was he proposed to me in the match, but by the end of it, he distracted me, poked me in the eyes and rolled me up to beat me. We just connected.

Mance: Love had bloomed. For me, where everyone else is doing these arm bars, I asked what she thought about introducing weapons people associate with Mancer. Only this time, she would use them on me. I fell in love because she beat me up with all my own tools. The first woman of all-time to go in there and outsmart me on everything.

Steph: For me, it was a feeling of feeling very comfortable working with him. We had barely spoken to each other, but everything came together very easily. It was a very positive experience. As a female in wrestling, a lot of the time men will kind of talk over your ideas or not really listen to your ideas. Mance was very open to listening to my ideas and encouraging. Even when we were in the ring, I had a smile on my face because it was very natural. It was the most fun I had in a long time. I thought, “Alright, maybe there is something else going on.”

Mance: I’ll never forget. She grabbed a chair and chucked it at me. Somehow the chair moved and traveling what felt like 80 miles per hour and hit me right in the throat. I couldn’t tell her I was okay.

Steph: I thought I’d killed him.

Mance: Right when that happened, I thought, “This is the woman of my dreams.” On a serious note, we think the same way. We have the same goals, inside and outside of wrestling. At the end of the night, we’re not going to want to dance at a bar until 3 a.m. We’re going to want to sit down with our four cats and dog and watch Law & Order. We’re simple folk, but just like causing chaos, hurting people and getting money.

Steph, what was your family’s reaction when you told them you were dating Mance?

Steph: Any chance my mom gets she’ll say, “I don’t know if you need to keep bleeding or use these weapons. Maybe now that you’re in TNA, you can stop doing that kind of stuff.” I think every mom is like that. I’m like that.

Mance: My mom says it to me as well. My mom had to wrestling since I was age 2. It was the only thing to calm me down. Running around in a little town, the family knew if I was acting crazy, turn on WCW Saturday Night or WWF and he’ll chill out. My mom is used to the blood and chaos and violence. We just have to get her mom used to the fact that old man Mancer is going to get a little color on his face.

Steph: I remember she pulled me aside and said, “I watched some of his promos. Does he have a bad temper? Is he aggressive?” I’m like, “No.” I don’t want to kill his whole schtick, but at home and in a relationship, you haven’t raised your voice one time. It’s because your promos are so good.

Mance: I’m also still trying not to pull back the curtain too much with her mom. I think how do I answer this without killing the gimmick. That’s how sucked in I am with 1980s wrestling. I’ve been at shows where cops get called because the fans believe that old Mancer has started some madness not a part of the show. I’ve been interviewed by cops at events and will not give my name, break kayfabe. Looking back, I could have been arrested for that, but it is what it is. It’s real to me baby!

What is a date night for you?

Steph: A nice fancy steakhouse. We got a dog a few months ago, so our spare time is spent on taking dog to the park or playing with her and training her. We are slightly difference in a sense of Mance loves to watch wrestling. Where if I’m at home and not wrestling, I don’t want to watch wrestling. I’ll watch certain things if I’m studying. I’ll watch the girls on any show or a big pay-per-view. Any chance he gets he is putting on old WCW and I hated it.

Mance: I’m guilty of it.

Steph: I was born in 1997.

Mance; Here is the key. I’ll turn on something I know she has seen before like 2005 or Evolution or Mickie James and Lita, I know I can get about an hour in. If she is on the road, I’ll watch al day. But I really only need maybe an hour or so.

Steph: We also love Dateline, First 48, Criminal Minds,

Mance: On the road here is our routine. We’re done with a show, we go back to the hotel. I’m going to grab two whiskeys and a Coke downstairs. We’ll then turn on something. Recently, Forensic Files has been on. We watch that or Dateline.

Steph, you had this very serious neck injury. How did Mance help you though? What’s the prognosis?

Steph: Mance was my literal angel. I could not have done it without him. The level of care he gave me. Even down to the fact, my surgery was in Alabama. We had to drive eight hours to do the surgery and then drive back. We had to do this back-and-forth two or three times for follow-ups. He has come with me every time. Even being with me, but also getting me anything I need. Helping me with everything. He was my rock. As far as the recovery, I’m like three-and-a-half months since my surgery now. My last follow-up was last week. My surgeon was impressed how much new bone growth I’ve already had. It was unprecedented. We’ve ramped up the recovery, so I’ve implemented my weight lifting. I’ve slowly stated implementing CrossFit. Soon I’ll be back in the ring to do basic return to wrestling protocol. I’m very happy how my progress is going.

TNA will be going live at Full Sail University. Lot of history in Orlando. How is it having these shows to look forward to?

Mance: The Full Sail shows there is a lot of history there. You have the old NXT crowd that has been there. That’s cool. Pro wrestling is in a really cool spot now. You have WWE, TNA, NXT. The NXT fans are going to watch h… NXT there is multiple TNA chants. Everyone is enjoying what is happening. Fans can now make a dream card of what they want to see. When fans start thinking that, it’s good for everyone. Now you have TNA coming into NXT’s home area. This is for me, WCW and WWE right there in the same spot and who is going to have issues. Storyline or not storyline, to me TNA has been my thing. This is a company I’m coming into and want to climb the ladder here.

Steph: As a wrestling fan, it’s exciting. Even as a wrestler, I think people often forget we’re not privy to a lot of the stuff that is going on behind the scenes. So, when I check X and see Santino Marella is on NXT, I popped huge. None of us knew that was going to happen. That is exciting too to be in the wrestler’s shoes to see something new popping off and someone knew crossing over. I turn up to TNA and will see one of my coworkers who I haven’t seen in three years, and we get to catch up. That side of it is cool as well. It has never been a more exciting time to be in TNA or NXT. I think there are opportunities for both sides of it here. It’s one of those wait and see what happens because I think a lot of crazy things will go down.

Speaking of which, where we are with the wedding planning?

Steph: All my family is in Australia, so we’re going to do a small wedding there just for my family because my grandparents can’t travel anymore. Then we’ll do a bigger wedding in Orlando.

Mance: Just like a wrestling pay-per-view. We need two of them.

Steph: Yes, and it will probably be on a Wednesday because that seems like the only day of the week people on the indies, TNA, WWE can do. AEW, sorry Dynamite crew. Most of the time, any chance I want to hang out with my friends it’s on a Wednesday. It’s also cheaper than doing it on a weekend. We don’t have a specific date set because we’re just workers at heart wrestling will always take precedent. We’re also in a cool spot right now, we’re just enjoying our jobs and careers. We know also the other isn’t going anywhere.

Mance: I do have to make sure when the date is that my head isn’t scarred up. If I showed up like that, I’d have a lot of heat with the office. And by the office, I mean her.

TNA Impact, Thursdays, 8/7c, AXS TV