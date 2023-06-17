Still processing the emotional roller coaster that was The Ultimatum: Queer Love? Well, break out your silver wine glasses once again, because it’s time to go back into the pods.

Netflix revealed the first teaser for Love Is Blind Season 5 during its Tudum fan event in São Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17. In the video teaser (above), we meet the first two cast members from the season as they get to know each other on a pod date.

The pair starts off listing what they’re looking for in a partner. As the woman responds, she wants “intelligence” and “dependability,” but she also wants someone who won’t be scared away by her history of “crappy relationships.” One of those relationships ended in divorce, but her caller on the other side of the pod wall isn’t turned off by her rocky romantic history — he’s been engaged once before himself.

“Doesn’t freak me out, doesn’t scare me at all,” he says of her honesty. When she reveals her previous marriage, he says, “If me and you can potentially get married, you’re not going to hold anything back from me, I’m not going to hold anything back from you.” Her response is a glowing “I love you.”

Her mother seems to have influenced her dating nerves. “My mom says like, ‘Maybe you’re not meant to be in a relationship,'” she says tells the cameras through tears. “I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love.”

Will she find it with this pod date in Love Is Blind Season 5? Only time will tell, but fans of the Netflix reality dating show will have to wait a little longer to find out.

Netflix announced in May that Love Is Blind Season 5 will come out in September 2023. An exact release date will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for more updates on Season 5’s cast, release date, and more glimpses into the season.

