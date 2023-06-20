‘Jeopardy!’ Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Hosting Surprise

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

Ken Jennings is returning to Jeopardy! hosting duties earlier than expected as Mayim Bialik temporarily steps away in support of the ongoing writers’ strike.

According to the Twitter account Is Ken Jennings Hosting! This Week?, the G.O.A.T. champion “will return to host brand new syndicated episodes of Jeopardy! starting Monday, July 3″ and “will continue hosting the daily episodes through the Season 39 finale on July 28.”

This surprisingly early return for Jennings comes as Bialik steps back to support the WGA writers’ strike, as Jeopardy! is a WGA show and features contributions from WGA writers, though the questions were written before the season and the strike started. Jeopardy! writers such as Michele Loud, Jim Rhine, and Billy Wisse have also joined the picket line.

Some fans were excited about Jennings’ early return, with one Twitter user writing, “GREAT! I can watch 25 glorious days of new episodes with the fabulous Ken Jennings (who should be the permanent FULL-TIME host!) I’ve been on a “not watching Jeopardy” but will eagerly return July 3!”

“I had to stop watching until Ken is back,” added another, while one person tweeted, “The show is so much better when he hosts.”

Not everyone is on board with the decision, though, with one fan writing, “I am a Ken fan, but very disappointed that he will cross a picket line. Without their terrific writers Jeopardy would just be 4 smart people hanging out on a stage.”

While the Bialik versus Jennings debate continues, recent Jeopardy! champion Holly Hassel weighed in, coming to the defense of the Big Bang Theory alum.

“I think Mayim is an excellent host. I read Reddit and Twitter. I think so much of it is mean-spirited and misogynistic,” Hassel told the U.S. Sun. “I think she’s very poised and self-assured and confident, and I love that she brings lightheartedness to it.”

Hassel added, “She seems like she’s having a blast every time she’s hosting. “People hate that she pauses slightly longer than Ken or she laughs. But she’s having fun, and that is what the game is. The game should be fun! I like that she’s enjoying herself.”