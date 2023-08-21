‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals New Plans to Be in a Throuple

Kody Brown is desperate to patch things up with his ex Janelle Brown, one of the three wives who left the polygamous marriage over the past year.

The Sister Wives star spoke to People about his relationship breakdown, which saw Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle choosing to leave the marriage over communication issues, jealousy, and potential legal troubles. Kody remains married to Robyn Brown but hopes Janelle will also return to turn the couple into a throuple.

“I’m still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won’t say she’s been wishy-washy about the departure,” he said. “But I keep thinking, ‘This isn’t a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we’ll just work on it.'”

Janelle was Kody’s second wife, sharing six children with the reality star. As documented in the TLC series, there has been a rift recently between Kody and some of the kids, adding further stress to his relationship with Janelle.

“I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it’s still going to be a new normal because it’s going to be different from where we’ve been before,” Kody shared. “Because how it was working for us didn’t seem like it was quite right. It wasn’t whole.”

Despite Kody’s desires for reconciliation, Janelle remains steadfast that she will not return to the relationship if Kody can’t patch things up with his children.

“Kody’s still feeling like the boys need to have a conversation with him or whatever, so we’re separate,” Janelle said of sons Gabe and Garrison on Sunday’s (August 20) Season 18 premiere (per People). “Kody feels like they owe him a big apology and some sort of conversation and stuff for being disrespectful.”

Kody said his sons wouldn’t be invited to the holiday get-together unless they had a chance to “clear the air” prior.

“I always said I pick my kids before Kody,” Janelle continued. “What am I going to do, go to Robyn’s house and hang out with Robyn’s kids and Mary and Kody?”