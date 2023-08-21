‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals New Plans to Be in a Throuple

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kody Brown on Sister Wives
TLC

Sister Wives

 More

Kody Brown is desperate to patch things up with his ex Janelle Brown, one of the three wives who left the polygamous marriage over the past year.

The Sister Wives star spoke to People about his relationship breakdown, which saw Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle choosing to leave the marriage over communication issues, jealousy, and potential legal troubles. Kody remains married to Robyn Brown but hopes Janelle will also return to turn the couple into a throuple.

“I’m still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won’t say she’s been wishy-washy about the departure,” he said. “But I keep thinking, ‘This isn’t a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we’ll just work on it.'”

Robyn Brown on Sister Wives

TLC

Janelle was Kody’s second wife, sharing six children with the reality star. As documented in the TLC series, there has been a rift recently between Kody and some of the kids, adding further stress to his relationship with Janelle.

“I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it’s still going to be a new normal because it’s going to be different from where we’ve been before,” Kody shared. “Because how it was working for us didn’t seem like it was quite right. It wasn’t whole.”

Despite Kody’s desires for reconciliation, Janelle remains steadfast that she will not return to the relationship if Kody can’t patch things up with his children.

Janelle Brown on Sister Wives

TLC

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Drops Big News About Getting Married Again
Related

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Drops Big News About Getting Married Again

“Kody’s still feeling like the boys need to have a conversation with him or whatever, so we’re separate,” Janelle said of sons Gabe and Garrison on Sunday’s (August 20) Season 18 premiere (per People). “Kody feels like they owe him a big apology and some sort of conversation and stuff for being disrespectful.”

Kody said his sons wouldn’t be invited to the holiday get-together unless they had a chance to “clear the air” prior.

“I always said I pick my kids before Kody,” Janelle continued. “What am I going to do, go to Robyn’s house and hang out with Robyn’s kids and Mary and Kody?”

Sister Wives, Season 18, Sundays, 10 pm et, TLC

Sister Wives - TLC

Sister Wives where to stream

Sister Wives

Janelle Brown

Kody Brown

Robyn Brown

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives' Season 1 and Season 18
1
See the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars in Season 1 vs. Season 18 (PHOTOS)
Billy Corgan
2
Billy Corgan Reveals Big Plans for National Wrestling Alliance as it Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Sarah Hyland on 'Love Island USA'
3
‘Love Island USA’ Contestant Calls Host Sarah Hyland ‘Disrespectful’
Ariana Madix
4
Ariana Madix to ‘Fully’ Tell Her Side of Scandoval Story in Book
Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
5
‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Where You’ve Seen the Cast on TV