Spotlight on Sandler: Our 4 Favorite Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix

“I’ve loved every movie I’ve made,” Adam Sandler once said, reflecting on his 34-year film career, and this year’s winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has plenty of company.

The man tabbed in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing comedy movie star is also that rare double threat who is acclaimed for both comic and dramatic performances. And since Netflix re-signed him in 2020 to a four-picture deal, the streamer and the star have teamed up for some winners.

Here are a few highlights from Sandler’s career available on Netflix.

Hustle (2022)

Sandler received a SAG Award nomination (and Oscar buzz) in this sports drama opposite Queen Latifah.

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

In this hilarious sequel, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) are embroiled in a kidnapping and multiple murders starting on a private island, then moving to France. They’ll solve the case…or die trying.

Sandy Wexler (2017)

Sandler’s selfless talent agent falls for a singer (Jennifer Hudson) while guiding her to stardom.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

In this adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel, Stacy Friedman (Sandler’s daughter Sunny) prepares for her big day, with Adam along as her dad (and his wife Jackie and daughter Sadie also in the comedy).

