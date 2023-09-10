Spotlight on Sandler: Our 4 Favorite Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix

Jim Halterman
Comments
Adam Sandler in 'Sandy Wexler'
Netflix
“I’ve loved every movie I’ve made,” Adam Sandler once said, reflecting on his 34-year film career, and this year’s winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has plenty of company.

The man tabbed in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing comedy movie star is also that rare double threat who is acclaimed for both comic and dramatic performances. And since Netflix re-signed him in 2020 to a four-picture deal, the streamer and the star have teamed up for some winners.

Here are a few highlights from Sandler’s career available on Netflix.

Hustle (2022)

Adam Sandler-'Hustle'

Adam Sandler in ‘Hustle’

Sandler received a SAG Award nomination (and Oscar buzz) in this sports drama opposite Queen Latifah.

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler-'Murder Mystery 2'

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

In this hilarious sequel, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) are embroiled in a kidnapping and multiple murders starting on a private island, then moving to France. They’ll solve the case…or die trying.

Sandy Wexler (2017)

Sandler’s selfless talent agent falls for a singer (Jennifer Hudson) while guiding her to stardom.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

In this adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel, Stacy Friedman (Sandler’s daughter Sunny) prepares for her big day, with Adam along as her dad (and his wife Jackie and daughter Sadie also in the comedy).

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s September issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Adam Sandler

