‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ Boss on Directing All the Sandlers in Netflix Comedy

Emily Aslanian
Comments
Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Preview
Scott Yamano/Netflix
TV Insider Magazine - Billions

TV Insider

August 2023 Issue

$7.99
Buy Now

Comedian Adam Sandler produced and stars in this Netflix comedy flick, which follows the tumultuous and relatable friendship between two BFFs preparing for the most important day (and party!) in a young Jewish girl’s life: her bat mitzvah.

Sandler, portraying goofy Friedman patriarch Danny, didn’t have to look far when casting. He brought his entire household—daughters Sunny (who plays Stacy, the teen looking forward to her big day), Sadie (Stacy’s older sister Ronnie) and wife Jackie (Stacy’s friend’s mom, Gabi)—in on the excitement.

“There’s natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life,” director Sammi Cohen notes.

A fun slice of the Sandler’s life? Just before filming, Adam threw Sunny her actual bat mitzvah—a star-studded event with performances by Halsey and Charlie Puth. That’s not so far off from the wildly elaborate bat and bar mitzvahs coveted by Stacy and her bestie Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine), who find their friendship in jeopardy thanks to some very cringey middle school mishaps and a popular boy.

'Murder Mystery 2' Team Explains 'Special Sauce' of the Sequel
Related

'Murder Mystery 2' Team Explains 'Special Sauce' of the Sequel

And yes, at one point, the title’s dreaded words will be spoken. But Stacy and Lydia are “platonic soulmates,” says Cohen. “[They are] the kind of friends who make you feel nostalgic for your own.” So, happy ending, right?

Idina Menzel co-stars as Sandler’s wife in the comedy, marking an Uncut Gems reunion. Saturday Night Live‘s Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzmán also star. The film premiered in select theaters on Friday, August 18. Catch it on Netflix on Friday August, 25.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, August 25, Netflix

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s August issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler

Idina Menzel

Jackie Sandler

Sadie Sandler

Samantha Lorraine

Sunny Sandler

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ron Cephas Jones at the 2022 Tony Awards
1
Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Actor Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66
Ethan Peck and Anson Mount in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
2
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: 9 Burning Questions for Season 3
'Ahsoka' poster
3
Disney+ Changes Up ‘Ahsoka’ Release Schedule
'The Stranger,' 'Shelter,' and 'Stay Close'
4
9 Harlan Coben Novels That Have Been Adapted for TV
A League of Their Own Season 1 cast
5
Abbi Jacobson Sounds Off on ‘A League of Their Own’ Cancellation