Comedian Adam Sandler produced and stars in this Netflix comedy flick, which follows the tumultuous and relatable friendship between two BFFs preparing for the most important day (and party!) in a young Jewish girl’s life: her bat mitzvah.

Sandler, portraying goofy Friedman patriarch Danny, didn’t have to look far when casting. He brought his entire household—daughters Sunny (who plays Stacy, the teen looking forward to her big day), Sadie (Stacy’s older sister Ronnie) and wife Jackie (Stacy’s friend’s mom, Gabi)—in on the excitement.

“There’s natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life,” director Sammi Cohen notes.

A fun slice of the Sandler’s life? Just before filming, Adam threw Sunny her actual bat mitzvah—a star-studded event with performances by Halsey and Charlie Puth. That’s not so far off from the wildly elaborate bat and bar mitzvahs coveted by Stacy and her bestie Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine), who find their friendship in jeopardy thanks to some very cringey middle school mishaps and a popular boy.

And yes, at one point, the title’s dreaded words will be spoken. But Stacy and Lydia are “platonic soulmates,” says Cohen. “[They are] the kind of friends who make you feel nostalgic for your own.” So, happy ending, right?

Idina Menzel co-stars as Sandler’s wife in the comedy, marking an Uncut Gems reunion. Saturday Night Live‘s Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzmán also star. The film premiered in select theaters on Friday, August 18. Catch it on Netflix on Friday August, 25.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, August 25, Netflix