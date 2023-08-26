Join the 51 Family Subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Is a Chicago Fire couple not only about to get back together but also take a major step forward in their relationship? That’s (partly) how the Season 11 finale left off in May.

Firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) left Chicago pretty soon after he and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) finally got together after seasons of will they/won’t they, and they couldn’t make a long-distance relationship work, breaking up via a phone call. But he did return for a couple visits, including the aforementioned finale, after a possible lead in the Homeland Security case he’d been working.

That coincided with a major moment in Brett’s personal life: her attempt to adopt a baby from a call. She just needed the mother to reclaim custody long enough to make the paramedic the baby’s legal guardian. Though she was still with Dylan at the time, she didn’t hesitate before telling Casey that he wasn’t part of it and while he was supportive, it was all her. (Dylan would, soon after that, break up with Brett since they were in different places in their lives.) And it was Casey who told the baby’s mother all about “the most amazing, caring person I know” when he went to see her with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Violet (Hanako Greensmith), and Mouch (Christian Stolte).

And as all the pieces fell into place — the baby’s mom agreed to the plan — Casey went to see Brett. “Our first kiss was right here,” he recalled, standing at her door. “I got something about a year and a half ago and I wanted to give it to you before I go back to Portland.” With that, he got down on one knee and proposed: “Sylvie Brett, we were meant to be. Will you make me and three kids the luckiest family in the world and marry me?” The finale ended before she gave her answer, leaving us to wonder what comes next until Season 12 (which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, with the ongoing writers and actors strikes).

But what is next for Brettsey? We don’t see Casey leaving Oregon unless Spencer plans to return to Chicago Fire full-time. And, sure, Ben is off to college in the fall, but as Casey noted during one of his visits, some things would have to fall into place before he’d move back. There have been no indications that Killmer could be the next One Chicago cast member — Med said goodbye to original star Nick Gehlfuss in its season finale — so we don’t see Brett moving to be with Casey in Oregon.

But why would a long-distance relationship, even if Casey planned to move back in the near future, work this time when it didn’t before? That simple fact — where each plans to be right now — needs to be addressed before Brett answers Casey’s proposal. And as much as that moment made us smile at the time, especially after Mouch (Christian Stolte) started bleeding out in the hospital (from an on-the-job injury), maybe it’s not the right move for Brett and Casey. Maybe the proposal should instead be what leads to them talking about getting back together.

But what do you think? Let us know in the poll and comments below.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, TBA, NBC