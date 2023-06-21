‘Chicago Fire’: Daniel Kyri Hilariously Reacts to Season 11 Moments (VIDEO)

Join the 51 Family Subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Chicago Fire Season 11, from start to finish, had plenty of moments that left us speechless, got us talking, and made us laugh. And so when series star Daniel Kyri (who plays firefighter Darren Ritter) stopped by TV Insider, we had to take the opportunity to have him share his reactions to some of them, from the smaller, more entertaining moments to the bigger, finale-ending cliffhangers.

Early on in the season, there were quite a few heartbreaking moments. With the writing on the wall ever since Casey (Jesse Spencer) left Chicago and his and Brett’s (Kara Killmer) conversation in the Season 10 finale, the premiere saw the long-distance couple break up (over the phone). Then, even though we knew it was coming, thanks to a promo warning us of the fact, it was still hard to watch Chief Hawkins’ (Jimmy Nicholas) death — especially considering his girlfriend Violet’s (Hanako Greensmith) reaction.

Then, Herrmann’s (David Eigenberg) wife Cindy (Robyn Coffin) was diagnosed with cancer. “My reaction was heartbreak, worry, concern for my lieutenant and his family. That was a hard one,” Kyri says.

And then there were moments we just loved watching, from Ritter turning Ramsey’s threats back on him to Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Herrmann wrangling goats during a call while the others watched (and laughed).

That all led up to two major moments to end the season. First, Mouch (Christian Stolte) was injured in the line of duty, and while he wasn’t shot, as everyone originally feared when 51 was taking cover from a sniper, shrapnel did do some serious damage. Then, Casey proposed to Brett — and we were left to wait to find out her answer!

Watch the video above to see Kyri’s hilarious (and adorable and sweet) reactions to these moments and more.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, TBA, NBC (Seasons 1-11, Streaming Now, Peacock)