TV Sports Schedule: Women’s World Cup Final, NFL Preseason, MLB Little League Classic & More

It’s England vs. Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, big leaguers put on a show at the Little League World Series and the NFL plays more practice games. Here’s a preview of the best sports to watch this weekend and next week:

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, August 17

MLB Baseball

FOX, 7/6c

Viewers will see either the New Mets at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Detroit Tigers at the Cleveland Guardians on FOX’s Thursday night regional MLB broadcast.

NFL Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

NFL Network, 7:30/6:30c

The Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Cleveland Browns to Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field for the kickoff of NFL preseason Week 2.

Saturday, August 19

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Third Place Match

FOX, 4a/3a c

The losing teams from the semifinal round, Australia and Sweden, meet at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia, to determine the FIFA Women’s World Cup third-place team.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 1/noon c

NFL Network airs four Week 2 NFL preseason games with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins at the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears at the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys at the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday, August 20

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Final

FOX, 6a/5a c

The FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament concludes Sunday with the championship match between England and Spain at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen

USA Network, 3/2c

Watkins Glen International in New York brings top Cup Series stars William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and others to compete for 90 laps around the 2.454-mile road course.

MLB Baseball: Little League Classic: Washington vs. Philadelphia

ESPN, 7/6c

The sixth annual event featuring MLB teams playing at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, features the Washington Nationals vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

NFL Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

NFL Network, 7/6c

NFL Network airs a Week 2 preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints at the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Monday, August 21

NFL Preseason: Baltimore at Washington

ESPN, 8/7c

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Washington Commanders for a Week 2 preseason game on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Thursday, August 24

NFL Preseason

NFL Network & Prime Video, beginning at 7:30/6:30c

The third and final week of the NFL preseason kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Atlanta Falcons on NFL Network, followed by the Indianapolis Colts at the Philadelphia Eagles on Prime Video.