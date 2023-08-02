NFL Preseason 2023 TV Schedule

There’s a reason to watch the New York Jets again, and it’s not to see a train wreck.

The Jets swung a dramatic trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP in 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, in the hope of ending a 12-season playoff drought and a skid of seven straight losing seasons.

Fans could see Rodgers in action with Gang Green when the NFL preseason starts Thursday, August 3 at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, where the Jets face the Cleveland Browns in primetime on NBC.

Two days later, coach Don Coryell and players Rondé Barber, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday, August 5, on ESPN and NFL Network.

NFL Preseason 2023 Live Games TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ over-the-air station markets.

Thursday, August 3

Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland, 8/7c, NBC

Saturday, August 5

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, noon/11a c, ESPN & NFL Network

Preseason Week 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston at New England, 7/6c, NFL Network

Minnesota at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7/6c, NFL Network

Denver at Arizona, 10/9c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Tennessee at Chicago, 1/noon c, NFL Network

New York Jets at Carolina, 4/3c, NFL Network

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7/6c, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9/8c, NFL Network

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1/noon c, NFL Network

San Francisco ay Las Vegas, 4/3c, NFL Network

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network

Friday, August 18

Carolina at New York Giants, 7/6c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1/noon c, NFL Network

Miami at Houston, 4/3c, NFL Network

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7/6c, NFL Network

Dallas at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 7/6c, NFL Network

Monday, August 21

Baltimore at Washington, 8/7c, ESPN

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8/7c, Prime Video

Friday, August 25

Detroit at Carolina, 8/7c, CBS

New England at Tennessee, 8:15/7:15c, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 10/9c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 26

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1/noon c, NFL Network

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6/5c, NFL Network

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9/8c, NFL Network

Sunday, August 27

Houston at New Orleans, 8/7c, Fox