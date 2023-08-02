NFL Preseason 2023 TV Schedule
There’s a reason to watch the New York Jets again, and it’s not to see a train wreck.
The Jets swung a dramatic trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP in 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, in the hope of ending a 12-season playoff drought and a skid of seven straight losing seasons.
Fans could see Rodgers in action with Gang Green when the NFL preseason starts Thursday, August 3 at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, where the Jets face the Cleveland Browns in primetime on NBC.
Two days later, coach Don Coryell and players Rondé Barber, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday, August 5, on ESPN and NFL Network.
NFL Preseason 2023 Live Games TV Schedule
All times Eastern/Central. Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ over-the-air station markets.
Thursday, August 3
Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland, 8/7c, NBC
Saturday, August 5
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, noon/11a c, ESPN & NFL Network
Preseason Week 1
Thursday, August 10
Houston at New England, 7/6c, NFL Network
Minnesota at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network
Friday, August 11
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7/6c, NFL Network
Denver at Arizona, 10/9c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 12
Tennessee at Chicago, 1/noon c, NFL Network
New York Jets at Carolina, 4/3c, NFL Network
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7/6c, NFL Network
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9/8c, NFL Network
Sunday, August 13
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1/noon c, NFL Network
San Francisco ay Las Vegas, 4/3c, NFL Network
Preseason Week 2
Thursday, August 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network
Friday, August 18
Carolina at New York Giants, 7/6c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 19
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1/noon c, NFL Network
Miami at Houston, 4/3c, NFL Network
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7/6c, NFL Network
Dallas at Seattle, 10/9c, NFL Network
Sunday, August 20
New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 7/6c, NFL Network
Monday, August 21
Baltimore at Washington, 8/7c, ESPN
Preseason Week 3
Thursday, August 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8/7c, Prime Video
Friday, August 25
Detroit at Carolina, 8/7c, CBS
New England at Tennessee, 8:15/7:15c, NFL Network
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 10/9c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 26
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1/noon c, NFL Network
New York Jets at New York Giants, 6/5c, NFL Network
Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9/8c, NFL Network
Sunday, August 27
Houston at New Orleans, 8/7c, Fox