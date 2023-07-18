The U.S. Women’s National Team looks to make it three titles in a row (and five in all) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s the first Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation, and it’s also the first tournament to use the expanded 32-team format.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s USWNT roster features stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara, Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle.

The USA is in Group E and plays against Vietnam (July 21), Netherlands (July 26) and Portugal (early morning August 1). The USWNT has a recent history of winning big matches against Netherlands: a 2-0 victory in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final and a shootout win in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In the knockout stage, the USWNT will face the toughest competition from Germany (repeat champions in 2003 and ’07), Sweden, England, France, Canada, Spain and Brazil.

Women’s World Cup Schedule at a Glance

Group Stage July 20-August 3, Fox & FS1

Round of 16 August 5-8, Fox & FS1

Quarterfinals August 10-12, Fox

Semifinals August 15-16, Fox

Third Place Match August 19, Fox

Final Match August 20, Fox

Fox Sports airs all 64 matches live, with 29 matches on the Fox broadcast network and 35 on FS1. All matches can also be streamed live on the Fox Sports app.

The time difference means lots of late nights and early mornings for U.S. viewers. Sydney is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time. Auckland, New Zealand, is 16 hours ahead.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV Schedule on Fox Sports

All Times Eastern. Days Begin at 12am ET.

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, July 20

3am Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway, Fox

6am Group B: Australia vs. Republic of Ireland, Fox

10:30pm Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada, Fox

Friday, July 21

1am Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland, FS1

3:30am Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica, FS1

9pm Group E: USA vs. Vietnam, Fox

Saturday, July 22

3am Group C: Zambia vs. Japan, FS1

5:30am Group D: England vs. Haiti, Fox

8am Group D: Denmark vs. China PR, Fox

Sunday, July 23

1am Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1

3:30am Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal, FS1

6am Group F: France vs. Jamaica, Fox

Monday, July 24

2am Group G: Italy vs. Argentina, FS1

4:30am Group H: Germany vs. Morocco, FS1

7am Group F: Brazil vs. Panama, FS1

10pm Group H: Colombia vs. Korea Republic, FS1

Tuesday, July 25

1:30am Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines, FS1

4am Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway, FS1

Wednesday, July 26

1am Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica, FS1

3:30am Group C: Spain vs. Zambia, FS1

8am Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland, FS1

9pm Group E: USA vs. Netherlands, Fox

Thursday, July 27

3:30am Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam, FS1

6am Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria, FS1

8pm Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1

Friday, July 28

4:30am Group D: England vs. Denmark, FS1

7am Group D: China PR vs. Haiti, FS1

Saturday, July 29

3:30am Group G: Sweden vs. Italy, FS1

6am Group F: France vs. Brazil, Fox

8:30am Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica, Fox

Sunday, July 30

12:30am Group H: Korea Republic vs. Morocco, Fox

3am Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Fox

3am Group A: Norway vs. Philippines, FS1

5:30am Group H: Germany vs. Colombia, FS1

Monday, July 31

3am Group C: Japan vs. Spain, Fox

3am Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, FS1

6am Group B: Canada vs. Australia, Fox

6am Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, FS1

Tuesday, August 1

3am Group E: Portugal vs. USA, Fox

3am Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, FS1

7am Group D: China PR vs. England, Fox

7am Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1

Wednesday, August 2

3am Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden, Fox

3am Group G: South Africa vs. Italy, FS1

6am Group F: Panama vs. France, Fox

6am Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil, FS1

Thursday, August 3

6am Group H: Korea Republic vs. Germany, Fox

6am Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia, FS1

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, August 5

1am Match 49: Round of 16: 1A vs. 2C, FS1

4am Match 50: Round of 16: 1C vs. 2A, FS1

10pm Match 51: Round of 16: 1E vs. 2G, Fox

Sunday, August 6

5am Match 52: Round of 16: 1G vs. 2E, Fox

Monday, August 7

3:30am Match 54: Round of 16: 1D vs. 2B, FS1

6:30am Match 53: Round of 16: 1B vs. 2D, FS1

Tuesday, August 8

4am Match 56: Round of 16: 1H vs. 2F, FS1

7am Match 55: Round of 16: 1F vs. 2H, FS1

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, August 10

9pm Match 58: Quarterfinal: W49 vs. W51, Fox

Friday, August 11

3:30am Match 57: Quarterfinal: W50 vs. W52, Fox

Saturday, August 12

3am Match 59: Quarterfinal: W53 vs. W55, Fox

6:30am Match 60: Quarterfinal: W54 vs. W56, Fox

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, August 15

4am Match 61: Semifinal: W57 vs. W58, Fox

Wednesday, August 16

6am Match 62: Semifinal: W59 vs. W60, Fox

THIRD PLACE MATCH

Saturday, August 19

4am Match 63: Third Place Match: L61 vs. L62, Fox

FINAL

Sunday, August 20

6am Match 64: Final: W61 vs. W62, Fox