FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV Schedule on Fox Sports
The U.S. Women’s National Team looks to make it three titles in a row (and five in all) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
It’s the first Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation, and it’s also the first tournament to use the expanded 32-team format.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s USWNT roster features stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara, Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle.
The USA is in Group E and plays against Vietnam (July 21), Netherlands (July 26) and Portugal (early morning August 1). The USWNT has a recent history of winning big matches against Netherlands: a 2-0 victory in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final and a shootout win in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
In the knockout stage, the USWNT will face the toughest competition from Germany (repeat champions in 2003 and ’07), Sweden, England, France, Canada, Spain and Brazil.
Women’s World Cup Schedule at a Glance
Group Stage July 20-August 3, Fox & FS1
Round of 16 August 5-8, Fox & FS1
Quarterfinals August 10-12, Fox
Semifinals August 15-16, Fox
Third Place Match August 19, Fox
Final Match August 20, Fox
Fox Sports airs all 64 matches live, with 29 matches on the Fox broadcast network and 35 on FS1. All matches can also be streamed live on the Fox Sports app.
The time difference means lots of late nights and early mornings for U.S. viewers. Sydney is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time. Auckland, New Zealand, is 16 hours ahead.
All Times Eastern. Days Begin at 12am ET.
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, July 20
3am Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway, Fox
6am Group B: Australia vs. Republic of Ireland, Fox
10:30pm Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada, Fox
Friday, July 21
1am Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland, FS1
3:30am Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica, FS1
9pm Group E: USA vs. Vietnam, Fox
Saturday, July 22
3am Group C: Zambia vs. Japan, FS1
5:30am Group D: England vs. Haiti, Fox
8am Group D: Denmark vs. China PR, Fox
Sunday, July 23
1am Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1
3:30am Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal, FS1
6am Group F: France vs. Jamaica, Fox
Monday, July 24
2am Group G: Italy vs. Argentina, FS1
4:30am Group H: Germany vs. Morocco, FS1
7am Group F: Brazil vs. Panama, FS1
10pm Group H: Colombia vs. Korea Republic, FS1
Tuesday, July 25
1:30am Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines, FS1
4am Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway, FS1
Wednesday, July 26
1am Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica, FS1
3:30am Group C: Spain vs. Zambia, FS1
8am Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland, FS1
9pm Group E: USA vs. Netherlands, Fox
Thursday, July 27
3:30am Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam, FS1
6am Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria, FS1
8pm Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1
Friday, July 28
4:30am Group D: England vs. Denmark, FS1
7am Group D: China PR vs. Haiti, FS1
Saturday, July 29
3:30am Group G: Sweden vs. Italy, FS1
6am Group F: France vs. Brazil, Fox
8:30am Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica, Fox
Sunday, July 30
12:30am Group H: Korea Republic vs. Morocco, Fox
3am Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Fox
3am Group A: Norway vs. Philippines, FS1
5:30am Group H: Germany vs. Colombia, FS1
Monday, July 31
3am Group C: Japan vs. Spain, Fox
3am Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, FS1
6am Group B: Canada vs. Australia, Fox
6am Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, FS1
Tuesday, August 1
3am Group E: Portugal vs. USA, Fox
3am Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, FS1
7am Group D: China PR vs. England, Fox
7am Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1
Wednesday, August 2
3am Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden, Fox
3am Group G: South Africa vs. Italy, FS1
6am Group F: Panama vs. France, Fox
6am Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil, FS1
Thursday, August 3
6am Group H: Korea Republic vs. Germany, Fox
6am Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia, FS1
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, August 5
1am Match 49: Round of 16: 1A vs. 2C, FS1
4am Match 50: Round of 16: 1C vs. 2A, FS1
10pm Match 51: Round of 16: 1E vs. 2G, Fox
Sunday, August 6
5am Match 52: Round of 16: 1G vs. 2E, Fox
Monday, August 7
3:30am Match 54: Round of 16: 1D vs. 2B, FS1
6:30am Match 53: Round of 16: 1B vs. 2D, FS1
Tuesday, August 8
4am Match 56: Round of 16: 1H vs. 2F, FS1
7am Match 55: Round of 16: 1F vs. 2H, FS1
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, August 10
9pm Match 58: Quarterfinal: W49 vs. W51, Fox
Friday, August 11
3:30am Match 57: Quarterfinal: W50 vs. W52, Fox
Saturday, August 12
3am Match 59: Quarterfinal: W53 vs. W55, Fox
6:30am Match 60: Quarterfinal: W54 vs. W56, Fox
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, August 15
4am Match 61: Semifinal: W57 vs. W58, Fox
Wednesday, August 16
6am Match 62: Semifinal: W59 vs. W60, Fox
THIRD PLACE MATCH
Saturday, August 19
4am Match 63: Third Place Match: L61 vs. L62, Fox
FINAL
Sunday, August 20
6am Match 64: Final: W61 vs. W62, Fox