Showtime‘s new love story and political thriller will be hitting our TV screens this fall.

Fellow Travelers, an eight-episode drama based on the novel by Thomas Mallon and starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, will begin streaming on Friday, October 27 on Paramount+ With Showtime. It will premiere linearly on Sunday, October 29 at 9/8c on Showtime. (It will also premiere on Paramount+ on October 27 in Canada and on Saturday, October 28 in all of the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland, and Austria.) Watch the date announcement, with clips from the series, above.

Fellow Travelers, created by Ron Nyswaner, chronicles the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer’s charismatic Hawkins Fuller maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. He avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. Their romance begins just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

The series follows its five main characters — Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams), and Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) — over four decades as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

The epic love story and political thriller is executive produced by Nyswaner, Bomer, Robbie Rogers, and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan executive produces and also directed the first two episodes. The series is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME.

Fellow Travelers, Series Premiere, Friday, October 27, Paramount+ With Showtime; Sunday, October 29, 9/8c, Showtime