Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are getting steamy in the first teaser for Showtime‘s upcoming limited series Fellow Travelers.

Set to debut on Paramount+ with Showtime this fall; the eight-episode drama hails from Oscar-winning creator Ron Nyswaner. Led by Bomer and Bailey, the series also costars Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts, who also make brief appearances in the nearly minute-long teaser above.

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller that chronicles the clandestine romance of two very different men, Tim Laughlin (Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer). Meeting in McCarthy-era Washington, Hawkins maintains a financially rewarding behind-the-scenes career in politics, and Tim is an idealistic young man with deep religious faith.

While Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements, he can’t help but fall for Tim, and the pair begin a romance at the same time Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” which also initiates one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Fellow Travelers is a story that unfolds over the course of four decades, following five main characters – including Hawkins, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the ’60s, the drug-fueled disco of the ’70s, and the AIDS crisis in the ’80s.

Alongside starring in the show, Bomer executive produces the project alongside Nyswaner, Robbie Rogers, Dee Johnson, and director Daniel Minahan. The series is a co-production between Fremantle and Showtime. Stay tuned for more on the series in the weeks ahead, and check out the steamy teaser above.

Fellow Travelers, Series Premiere, Fall 2023, Paramount+ with Showtime