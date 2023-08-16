Apple TV+‘s Invasion is eyeing its Season 2 return as the latest chapter of Simon Kinberg and David Weil‘s sci-fi hit continues beginning Wednesday, August 23, and we have your exclusive first look at Mitsuki’s (Shioli Kutsuna) heartbreak in the wake of Hinata’s (Rinko Kikuchi) death.

In the extended sneak peek clip, above, Mitsuki is asked to sit down for a cognitive test which quickly turns tense after a series of benign questions soon begin to focus on her love life. When asked about her first love, Mitsuki is reluctant to answer but becomes even more closed off when asked what the name of that first love was.

As the tester scrolls through images on a screen, they begin to understand that the love Mitsuki is afraid to reveal is for Hinata, who viewers will recall died in Season 1. When the ordeal becomes too much for Mitsuki to cope with, she exits the test and breaks down. It’s an emotional first look at what’s to come for the series which picks up where Season 1 left off.

Following an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world, Invasion‘s latest season resumes the story just months after fans last saw the ensemble of characters as the aliens are escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. As the aliens continue their land grab, pockets of resistance across the world join the World Defense Coalition searching for ways to destroy the enemy.

The ten-episode second season will arrive with the first episode on August 23 and will roll out additional installments one at a time on Wednesdays through October 25. Don’t miss the fun, check out the emotional first look, above, and stay tuned for more on Invasion as we await Season 2’s premiere.

Invasion, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, August 23, Apple TV+