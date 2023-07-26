Apple TV+ Releases Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Invasion’ Season 2 (VIDEO)

The second season of Apple TV+‘s epic sci-fi series Invasion is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 23, and in anticipation, the streamer has released the official trailer today (July 26).

In the action-packed teaser (watch below), we are given a sneak peek at the war and destruction that awaits in Season 2, which sees our heroes fighting back against the dangerous alien lifeforms. As chaos and confusion abound, answers are relentlessly pursued, and the fight for the world’s survival continues.

Created by Oscar-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (The Martian), who serves as showrunner, and David Weil (Citadel), Invasion is a sweeping, character-focused sci-fi saga that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

Season 2 picks up just months after the first season, with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. As seen in the trailer, these different characters from across the globe must learn to work together for the sake of humanity.

The ten-episode new season kicks off globally on August 23, with new episodes followingly weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV. It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start,” Kinberg said in a previous statement. “At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together, especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

In addition to series creators Kinberg and Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin, and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers. Boat Rocker Media produces the series for Apple TV+.