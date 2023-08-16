Todd Chrisley Reacts to News About Family’s New Reality Show

Todd Chrisley might not be able to participate in his family’s new reality television series, but that hasn’t stopped him from supporting his children in their new endeavor.

As reported by TMZ, Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, said that the reality star is “thrilled and happy” about his family’s new project and “hopes it will depict the devastation his family has been facing since he and [his wife] Julie were sent to prison at the beginning of this year.”

Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022. They began their sentences back in January, with Todd serving his 12 years in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie doing 7 years in Lexington, Kentucky. Both reportedly filed for appeals last month.

On Monday, August 14, Scout Productions announced a new Chrisley reality show centered on Todd and Julie’s children, Chase, Savannah, Chloe, and Grayson. The show will also feature Todd’s mother, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley. Described as a “continuation of their story,” the series will follow how the children handled life after their parents were sent to jail.

The currently untitled project is said to show the Chrisley family “as they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever.”

Savannah said of the new show, “The time was right to share our story, and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled, and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back.”

Previously, Savannah and Chase have opened up about their parents’ struggles in prison, claiming various levels of mistreatment, including inhumane conditions and lack of privacy.

Todd’s attorney also alleges that he’s been blocked from his client’s mail, phone, and email lists and has so far received no answers about this from the prison administration. However, Surgent is able to set up appointments with Todd through the help of Todd’s prison counselor.