Sci-Fi Comedy in Hulu’s ‘Futurama’ & ‘Solar Opposites,’ Terminator Escapism in ‘End Times,’ Bachelorette’s Men Tell All

While Futurama goes on a miniaturized fantastic voyage into Nibbler’s litter box, Hulu launches a new season of aliens-on-Earth animated comedy Solar Opposites. A surprise pregnancy and a Terminator-style time jump to 2023 enliven an episode of post-apocalyptic spoof Miracle Workers: End Times. Before next week’s Bachelorette finale, the jilted suitors rehash the season.

Matt Groening/Hulu

Futurama

As a kid, I was fascinated by the sci-fi flick (now camp classic) Fantastic Voyage, where a crew is miniaturized and injected into a human body. A clever episode of the animated future-schlock comedy merges Voyage’s shrinkage gimmick with a broad parody of Dune, when the Planet Express gang downsizes to explore their voracious pet Nibbler’s litter box, teeming with brain-sucking parasitic sandworms and dung (pronounced dune-g) beetles. “Every living creature here is a total barf bag,” laments Leela (Katey Sagal), whose mission is to eradicate the worms before the hyper-intelligent Nibblonian is reduced to “the IQ of a Boston terrier.”

Courtesy of Hulu

Solar Opposites

Season Premiere

More animated sci-fi yuks in Season 4 of the aliens-on-Earth comedy, with Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens joining the voice cast to take over the lead role of Korvo (replacing series co-creator Justin Roiland, who departed following charges of domestic abuse). The 11-episode season drops all at once for binge-viewing, with a Valentine’s Day special set for 2024. Highlights include the Solars (Korvo joined by Sean Giambrone’s Yumyulack, Thomas Middleditch’s Terry and Mary Mack’s Jesse) getting a pet dinosaur—how Flintstones of them—and in an espionage spoof set within the Wall, Cherie (Christina Hendricks) rescuing her stolen baby.

Tyler Golden/HBO

Miracle Workers

10/9c

Would you want to bring a baby into a wacky post-apocalyptic world where the last penguin just committed suicide? Former warlord Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) isn’t so sure, though her ex-warrior mate Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) is delighted, itching to spread the news to everyone in Boomtown. Neither, however, are prepared for the suburban baby frenzy unleashed by Morris (Steve Buscemi) at a baby shower. Elsewhere, pet-sitting killer robot Tai (Karan Soni) takes Scraps (Jon Bass) along on a jaunt back to 2023 for a routine Terminator-style mission to assassinate a future robot-resistance leader, only to be waylaid by a visit to an escape room.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette

Special 8/7c

It’s a ritual most bachelorettes are lucky enough not to have to endure. With one week to go before the season finale, “The Men Tell All” when 13 of Charity’s rejected suitors return to rehash the season’s highs and lows, probably not all that charitably. Former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, Desiree Siegfried and Deanna Pappas show up to give Charity advice and a pep talk. And before it’s over, the franchise’s first “Golden Bachelor,” 71-year-old Gerry Turner, makes a special appearance.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: