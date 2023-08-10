At least a couple of the contestants are looking to change things up in the August 13 episode of Survive the Raft, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Russell joins CJ and Elliot as they discuss the new guy, calling him “cool” and “funny” and someone with “a chill vibe.” After confirming that they like him — “I love him, dude, he’s great,” CJ says — Russell points out that means they have a decision to make then: “We gotta figure out if we like him truly, and then we gotta figure out if we like him more than someone we currently have enough to stab them in the back.”

CJ certainly seems to like Mykhal, describing him as a competitor, athlete, and someone with a great attitude. “The group needs some more strong individuals,” he explains. But who would they swap? Watch the full clip above to see who he names.

In this next episode, “Your Secret Is Safe With Me,” reeling from a toxic fight and an unexpected departure of one of their own, the group vows once again to stick together to the end. Can they put their troubles behind them and add $45,000 to their bounty, or will they continue to torpedo their own?

Survive the Raft, hosted by Nate Boyer, is based on a 1973 social experiment to see if humans could work together as a peaceful, unified group to a achieve a common goal.

It follows contestants who set sail on the Acali II for 21 days to test whether personal interest will sabotage the team’s chance to win a fortune together. With each successful mission, the team earns money towards a communal cash pot that will be divided equally by those who make it to the end.

Every week, participants are tasked with completing physical and intellectual challenges designed to disrupt and divide the group. At the end of each episode, the crew are given the option to continue as a group, or swap one of their own for a new participant.

Survive the Raft, Sundays, Discovery Channel