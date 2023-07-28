‘Survive the Raft’ Host Reveals Reality Competition’s Toughest Challenge

John Hogan
Comments
Survive the Raft
Preview
National Geographic

Rough seas ahead! Or at least a few waves of drama. Nine people from all walks of life set sail in Discovery‘s new reality show Survive the Raft—based on a 50-year-old social experiment—that tests not only their survival skills but also their ability to simply get along.

Set adrift on the Acali II off the Panama coast for up to 21 days, the strangers bring different skill sets—and, of course, wide-ranging political and belief systems. A hunter and a vegan. A rabbi and a nonbeliever. In the opening minutes, a Black woman instantly pegs another participant as “a redneck” and “a racist.”

What unites them is a desire to win money, for the group and for themselves. Some of the game involves timed competitions, like retrieving small boxes loaded with cash and getting back to the boat before high tide—but the real challenge is resisting opportunities for treachery (say, keeping the cash instead of sharing). Even worse, new potential contestants with impressive survival skills are introduced. They can stay… but only if someone else is voted off.

“When stripped of modern-day creature comforts and connectivity to the outside world, this group is called to be vulnerable with one another, and what we witness is unique,” notes host Nate Boyer, a former Army Green Beret. “I think the biggest challenge the contestants face is the battle within. You’re going to be tested and pushed to the brink, but can you shoulder that and not be deterred from the ultimate goal?”

Meet the Cast of 'Survive the Raft'
Related

Meet the Cast of 'Survive the Raft'

The experiment that inspired Survive the Raft was conceived by anthropologist Santiago Genovés in 1973. It ultimately failed—for more, see the 2018 documentary The Raft—but the prizes were added as an incentive for contestants to stay aboard and work through their differences. Can they avoid tearing each other apart?

“America may be more divided than ever,” Boyer says. “As someone who took the oath to defend this nation during a time of war, I get discouraged by what I see and hear in the mainstream media, social media and elsewhere. We can’t move forward in a productive way if we will not listen to one another with respect and humility.” We’re on board with that.

Survive the Raft, Series Premiere Sunday, July 30, 9/8c, Discovery

Survive the Raft

Nate Boyer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Peter Bergman and Susan Walters for 'The Young and the Restless'
1
Will Jack & Diane Getting Married on ‘Y&R’ Change How Abbotts Feel About her?
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Key Art
2
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’: Meet the Couples Trying to Heal Old Wounds (PHOTOS)
Lucas Partridge on 'Jeopardy!' Season 39
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Competitor Reveals Mom’s Game Pet Peeve in Hilarious Anecdote
Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett in Joe Pickett, episode 10, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Chris Large/Paramount+ ©2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. Joe Pickett and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Paramount Pictures Corporation.
4
Michael Dorman Faces Life-or-Death Decisions In ‘Joe Pickett’ Season 2 Finale Teaser
Maura Higgins - Love Island - Season 5
5
Maura Higgins on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 Dramas & Who She Is Rooting For