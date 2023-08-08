Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual: Fans & Friends React

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady has been opening up about his sexuality in a new interview, where he revealed that he is pansexual.

Speaking with People, the five-time Emmy Award winner said, “I am pansexual,” jokingly explaining it as “Bisexual — with an open mind.”

On a more serious note, Brady explained how he determined his sexuality, revealing that he did his research “both with myself and just with the world.”

“I couldn’t say if I was bisexual because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” he shared. “So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board.”

He continued, “And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

WebMD describes pansexuality as “the romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender. Like everyone else, pansexual people may be attracted to some people and not others, but the gender of the person does not matter.”

The first people Brady told about his sexuality were his daughter, Maile, and his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” Taketa said, while Maile just said “Okay” after her father came out to her.

Brady also shared how Robin Williams’ death in 2014 was what sent him on his path of self-discovery. He said he joined certain mental health groups and learned to love himself.

“Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I’d either repressed, suppressed, or just didn’t wanna deal with,” he stated.

He also said that at times in his life when he has been attracted to men, he always pushed it aside “because of how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as s***.”

But now the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum is ready to live his best life as his authentic self.

“If I’m healthy, then I can go onstage at Let’s Make A Deal and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects. I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me,” he said, though he was clear that he’s’ not yet dating.

“I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”

Fans and friends took to Brady’s Instagram comments to share their support.

“Got nothing but love for you Wayne! Life isn’t about what you are it’s about who you are! Continue to be the great human you’ve already been !,” said singer Avery Wilson.

“So much love for u my friend!!!! Talent ✅ Kindness ✅ Intelligence ✅ Work ethic ✅ You’re forever an inspiration to me. And I’m so happy for u,” commented drag star Shangela.

“Welcome to the family with wide open arms. It takes a lot of courage to live an authentic life,” said another commenter.