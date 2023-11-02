See Wayne Brady and Shaggy’s ‘Let’s Make a Deal Primetime’ Reggae Performance

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime‘s latest vacation episode is filled to the brim with luxurious, deluxe getaways, including premiere trips to the Maldives, Bora Bora, Bali, Ibiza, Hawaii, Jamaica, and more into one special episode.

However, the most memorable moment of the jam-packed episode may be from host Wayne Brady, as he joins special guest performer Shaggy for a Let’s Make a Deal-styled reggae performance in TV Insider’s exclusive clip.

In the visuals above, we see Brady and Shaggy share the stage alongside an enthusiastic contestant, Dyrell, and an electrified studio audience ready for the show of their lives. Putting on his best Reggae artist improv imitation, he joins Shaggy as they exchange lyrics about the show and the proposed prizes behind the curtain, all to convince Dyrell who they should believe. Although not everyone in attendance is a contestant and can’t take the proposed trip Dyrell will get to, they still got to soak in some vacation vibes thanks to the performance.

Check the video to see what happens at the end, including a well-timed “lord have mercy” from the host toward the end of the show.

Beginning Friday, November 3, Let’s Make a Deal Primetime returns with Brady in a Vacation episode, followed by a November 10 edition that will see singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks show her appreciation for the troops on Veterans Day, singing with Brady for an audience made up of active and retired men and women who have served our country. In addition, the show will be giving away the biggest amount of cash and prizes in its history.

Let’s Make a Deal recently premiered, marking its 60th season and 15 years with host Brady at the helm, which saw a $15,000 giveaway for a contestant to commemorate the occasion.

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, Friday, November 3, 8/7c, CBS