Wayne Brady & Family to Star in Reality Series at Hulu

Wayne Brady is pulling the curtain back on his private life as the comedian, actor, and TV host teams up with Hulu for a series order of Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project.

The series from Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative has yet to set a launch date but will consist of eight episodes. While everyone knows Brady as a multi-hyphenate talent, there’s more to the man who is usually seen onstage. This new show will reveal what happens when the entertainer peels back the layers of his unexpected life as he turns the term “modern family” on its head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Brady (@mrbradybaby)

Still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate, and business partner, Mandie Taketa, Brady co-parents their 20-year-old daughter, Maile who is a student and aspiring artist. At the same time, Brady and Taketa run their production company, A Wanye & Mandie Creative which is behind Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ.

Meanwhile, Jason Fordham, Taketa’s life partner of 12 years, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production. Making things even more interesting is the recent expansion of Taketa and Fordham’s blended family with the birth of their son, Sundance-Isamu.

With Brady at a crossroads in life, this upcoming series offers an intimate look at his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected perspectives and values most people have an otherwise hard time understanding. While fans have been exposed to their social media posts, their real life is not always as easy or simple as it appears onscreen.

The show will join Hulu’s expanding unscripted slate which already features The Kardashians, The D’Amelio Show, and the recently announced Vanderpump Villa. The new series is produced by Fremantle, A Wayne & Mandie Creative, and executive produced by Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Shahram Qureshi, and Rachel Tung.

Don’t miss the reality fun when Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project lands on Hulu.