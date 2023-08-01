Hallmark Channel‘s longest-running original series is about to hit quite the milestone in its 10th season. (It’s also already been renewed!)

When Calls the Heart is celebrating its 100th episode with “Hope Springs Eternal” (which will bring familiar faces to Hope Valley) on Sunday, August 6. In the episode, everyone’s buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) host Aunt Agatha (Karin Konoval) and Julie (Charlotte Hegele) on an interesting visit to Hope Valley.

“If there’s anything we can take away from the success of When Calls the Heart’ it’s that the stories we’re telling about these characters and their lives resonate and matter deeply to so many of our viewers,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “Reaching the 100-episode milestone is cause for celebration and is a testament to the heartwarming content we’re committed to bringing our viewers each week.”

Krakow previously described the 100th episode as “a huge event in Hope Valley” to TV Insider. “It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley. I will say maybe that’s when we can expect to see some family. And yeah, it won’t feel like a departure from our story, and it won’t feel like a departure from the way we typically tell stories. We didn’t want to divert at all from the stories that we were telling this season,” she shared. “So it will very much feel like a cohesive part of the rest of this season.”

When Calls the Heart, based on Janette Oke’s novel, also stars Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, Hrothgar Mathews, and Hyland Goodrich.

The series is from WCTH 10 Productions Inc. Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, showrunner Lindsay Sturman, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Vicki Sotheran, and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley, Paul Redford, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, and Amanda Phillips are co-executive producers. Heather Nevin, Shelley Matheson, Doran S. Chandler, and Vince Balzano are associate producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcom serve as producers. Fearnley directed from a script by Thompson.

When Calls the Heart, Episode 100, Sunday, August 6, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel