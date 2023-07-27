[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

When Calls the Heart is gearing up to celebrate a wedding in Season 10 (premiering July 30 on Hallmark Channel), and as excited as we are for it, we have to admit, teases we got about what’s coming up from series star and executive producer Erin Krakow also have us worried about the town!

As Season 9 ended, Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) got engaged, and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) announced she’s pregnant. Then there are Bill’s (Jack Wagner) health issues that have us worried. Here, Krakow previews the romance and drama to come in Hope Valley.

Elizabeth and Lucas are engaged. How is their relationship this season?

Erin Krakow: Their relationship is real, is I guess how I’d put it, in that it isn’t perfect. With each new chapter in their relationship, they’re learning new things about each other. There are interesting challenges both from outside the relationship and within the relationship, individual challenges for each of them. And don’t get me wrong, there are still very romantic tender moments between them and plenty of them, but it is a real relationship and we’re seeing them navigate those challenges together.

Speaking of those challenges, what’s the biggest challenge they’ll be facing as a couple?

Oh, I don’t think I can share that. [Laughs] I will just say that really being true to themselves and how that kind of manifests within their relationship is important to both of them in Season 10. And as we all know, that’s not always easy.

Because there’s also fact she has a kid to consider. Yes, he’s been around Jack (Hyland Goodrich), but it’s different when now they’re going to be married.

Very true. Excellent point. What I’d say about that is Lucas has been such a great father figure, sort of buddy, as they call each other from the beginning. Chris McNally is so great with kids in general, but he and Hyland have had such a special bond. I will say there aren’t really any problems in that department. They get along great.

How’s teaching going for Elizabeth this season? It seems like she’s settled in teaching how she wants to.

Oh, yeah. Elizabeth has always been, to the best of her ability, true to teaching in the way that feels most supportive of her students and what works best for them. In this case, there’s a new feature, let’s call it, in Hope Valley, that some of the kids discover, and so she has to kind of monitor that adventurous behavior a little bit. But beyond that, she’s obviously thrilled to be with her students and teaching.

What’s the biggest challenge she’ll be facing separate from her relationship with Lucas?

I think a lot of women can relate to this, but obviously it’s a challenge for Elizabeth to just balance everything she has going on in her life. There’s being a single mom, her relationship, planning this wedding, keeping her friendships alive — so, as Rosemary once said, their friendship doesn’t wither on the vine — and just being hopefully a pillar of the community, being a teacher. It’s just a lot to juggle. I think Elizabeth is the type of person who wants to be everything for everyone, and sometimes that’s hard.

And especially because everyone in the community is involved in everyone else’s lives.

Of course, small town business, right? That’s how it goes. Everybody knows everyone else’s business, especially Florence.

How is wedding planning going? Rosemary certainly is excited in the premiere.

When is Rosemary not excited? [Laughs] Yes, wedding planning is full of sweet little moments. We’re seeing them work on their invitations, and there’s cake tasting and the things that you would expect out of wedding planning.

What can you say about the wedding itself?

I can say nothing about the wedding itself. [Laughs] Some things need to be kept secret. … I don’t want to give anything away because we like to have some surprises, but I will say that they cake tasting sure is delicious. I could have done a ton of takes of that scene. Our props department delivers some really good cake.

Bill’s health is a concern right now. Who is he allowing to help him? Anyone? How is Elizabeth handling that? We see how close Bill is with her son, and those scenes are so adorable.

Oh, they’re so sweet, aren’t they? It was the end of Season 9 we learned more about Bill’s health issues, and he is the type of guy who doesn’t really want to let anyone help him. Bill can be kind of a curmudgeon in that way. And so Dr. Faith Carter [Andrea Brooks] almost has to beg him to let her help. Obviously there are plenty of people in town who care about him, but he’s trying to be so tough about it all. And it may be that there’s a little bit of that Hope Valley magic that helps him heal in Season 10.

The show has moved past the Elizabeth-Lucas-Nathan (Kevin McGarry) love Triangle, but Nathan’s love life is still complicated right now. What does Elizabeth think of that? They are still friends.

Elizabeth wants Nathan to be happy. She truly cares about Nathan’s happiness and wellbeing. I will say Nathan does have his own romantic storyline this season, and there is a flirtation that we get to enjoy for Nathan.

Something that stands out as how far Henry (Martin Cummins) has come from Season 1 — everyone likes him. And now he’s facing these charges. What’s coming up with him and how is the town going to handle it?

I think for Henry Gowan, his big issue is really forgiving himself. It seems like at a certain point, the community understands why he’s made the choices he’s made and believes in redemption and second chances, and they really have come to see the good in Henry. It’s just a matter of him believing that he’s deserving of that good.

Are we going to see Elizabeth’s family coming to town this season with the wedding coming up?

We sure are. Not her entire family, but yeah, that’s a fun tease. We are going to get to see some of Elizabeth’s family back in Hope Valley. And just as Elizabeth was a fish out of water in Season 1, we see that a certain member of her family is also a bit of a fish out of water in Hope Valley.

What’s coming up between Elizabeth and Rosemary? I love their friendship so much, and I feel like Elizabeth can offer some advice with the baby coming, and maybe Rosemary will want it, maybe she won’t.

I’m so glad you love their friendship. I am also a big fan of the Rosemary-Elizabeth friendship, just as I am a big fan of the Pascale and Erin friendship. But yeah, Rosemary has some fears, nerves about what kind of a mother she’ll be. It is really nice that they have a friendship where Rosemary can turn to her and kind of share some of those fears, and Elizabeth is right there to reassure her and let her know that of course motherhood has its challenges, but Rosemary’s going to be an incredible mother.

Who’s dealing with the most drama this season?

There’s all sorts of drama in Season 10, but there is kind of a larger town-based drama that has the potential to affect everyone in a really dangerous way. So the stakes are high for everyone in Season 10. They don’t all know it at the same time, but as we learn more, certainly toward the end of the season, we discover just how dangerous things are.

What can you say about how Season 10 ends to set up Season 11?

I can say there’s a lot of teamwork to try to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing and that love is of the utmost importance, and it’s just really great, OK? You gotta watch.

