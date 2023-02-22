‘When Calls the Heart’ Announces Season 10 Premiere Date, Season 11 Renewal

Hearties, here’s some good news for you: While there are still a few months until When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres on the Hallmark Channel (Sunday, July 30!), we already know it’s not going anywhere.

The long-running drama has been renewed for an 11th season. Fans have 24 episodes to look forward to, with both upcoming seasons consisting of 12 episodes. This early renewal is a very good sign for the series; it wasn’t picked up for Season 10 until about a month after the Season 9 finale (which aired on May 22, 2022).

“When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalog, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming. “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience, and it’s only going to get bigger and better in Season 11.”

Added star and executive producer Erin Krakow, “I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30. This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them. And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley. Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons.”

The good news is that Hallmark fans don’t have to even wait until July for one of the network’s original series. The time-traveling The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, is airing on Sundays now through March 26, and the same day of its finale, new rodeo dynasty Ride, starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff, will premiere.

When Calls the Heart, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, July 30, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel