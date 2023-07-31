‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Zahn McClarnon Reflects on Series Ahead of Final Season

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

FX‘s powerful comedy Reservation Dogs is poised to kick off its final season on Hulu on Wednesday, August 2, and star Zahn McClarnon has reflected ahead of the premiere.

“It’s a wonderful show to be a part of,” the actor told TV Insider.

For those less familiar with the half-hour series from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows a group of young adults living on an Oklahoma-based reservation and who have been trying to find their way in the wake of their friend’s untimely death.

McClarnon plays reservation cop Big, who has gotten into his fair share of shenanigans ranging from a Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) run-in to a hilarious and memorable acid trip in the woods. It’s a far cry from his more serious leading role in AMC‘s Dark Winds, which recently returned for its second season but one worth watching in the lovable comedy series.

“You definitely see more Big in the show,” McClarnon promised of Reservation Dogs‘ final chapter. “And like the previous seasons, I hope everybody enjoys it.”

From what we’ve seen of Season 3, fans will be delighted with the return of their favorite characters as Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie-Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) figure out the next step of their journey, both as friends and individuals. And look out for some silly comedic moments for Big as he remains an integral member of the reservation’s community which features plenty of familiar faces.

“I love Sterlin Harjo,” McClarnon said of his experience with the series. “I love all the kids on the show and am very fortunate to be a part of [it].”

Don’t miss McClarnon and the rest of the gang when Reservation Dogs returns to television this August.

FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, Hulu