‘Cruel Summer’ Stars Sadie Stanley & Lexi Underwood Play Y2K Hot or Not (VIDEO)

Isaac Rouse
Comments

Cruel Summer

 More

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

The second season of Cruel Summer is set in the 2000s, taking place in three different periods in the same year at the end of the millennium. As such, TV Insider asked its Gen Z stars Sadie Stanley (21) and Lexi Underwood (19) a few early 2000s nostalgia questions; this time, the era’s unique sense of fashion. In the clip above, we asked to see which iconic staples of the era were hot or not.

“Low-rise jeans? Hot!” the duo agreed before just as swiftly deciding Dress Over jeans are a not. “Okay, it’s worked on some people in some certain circumstances, but would I wear that out? No,” Stanley said. “But for the nostalgia…,” she continues before Underwood chimes in, “To those of you who pull it off, hats off to yall.”

When it comes to thin eyebrows, it was a resounding “not.” “I had thin eyebrows for all of middle school by accident, and thankfully they grew back for me,” Stanley playfully admitted. “Too many, like, over-plucking horror stories, I’m glad they have grown back,” Underwood also admits before the two compliment each other on their now thriving eyebrows.

They both agree on phone charms and cropped jean jackets are hot and cute. They also agree it’s a not tongue piercing but a hot for belly button piercing, as Stanley showcases her own to the camera. Trucker hats are hot, as are whale tails, but “let’s not overdo it,” Stanley says firmly.

Cruel Summer, Mondays, 9/8c, Freeform

Cruel Summer - Freeform

Cruel Summer where to stream

Cruel Summer

Lexi Underwood

Sadie Stanley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Holzhauer on The Chase
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reacts to ‘The Chase’ Ratings Bump
Tony Cavalero and Adam DeVine in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 3
2
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Stars on (Finally) Defining Kelvin & Keefe’s Relationship
David and Sheila on 90 Day Fiance
3
’90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mother Dies Just Hours After Meeting David
Zachery Ty Bryan attends arts event
4
‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again on Domestic Violence Charges
Seinfeld - Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander
5
Reliving the 1990s, CW Adds More Comedy, ‘Breeders’ Final Season, Bachelorette’s Hometown Visits