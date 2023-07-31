‘Hijack’: Will There Be a Season 2 of Idris Elba Drama Series?

Amid clamor from fans, Idris Elba has said he is open to a second season of his Apple TV+ drama series Hijack, but he has some requirements in mind.

The series stars Elba as top corporate negotiator Sam Nelson, who finds himself thrust into the hero role when a group of ruthless terrorists hijacks a plane he’s on. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the seven-part mini-series debuted on June 28 and is set to conclude this Wednesday, August 2.

But if the show were to return for a second season, Elba has said he would want it to focus on something other than a hijacking. In an interview with Variety, The Wire alum spoke about the show’s success and the difficulties with bringing his character back for a second outing.

“What would be the acceptable scenario that [Sam] comes back?” Elba said. “Because we’ve thought about this, and obviously Apple have gone, ‘Well, we really love the show.’ And I think, you know, Rotten Tomatoes is at 92% at the moment, which is a good sign, but it’s kind of like — he’s not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return?”

Elba continued, “And if I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in.”

The Emmy-nominated actor shared similar sentiments with TV Insider last month, saying, “Look, I’m going to be honest here. I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another Hijack. It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it’s going to happen.”

Elba also told Variety that he doesn’t like to limit himself to specific productions, choosing instead to keep his options open.

“I love Apple and we love each other and I think we’re gonna work together again, but we’re just not currently in a set up as official,” he explained. “It’s nice having a production deal, but there’s restrictions. And I feel like my career as an actor has been so random and different — why change now?”

Hijack, Season 1 Finale, Wednesday, August 2, Apple TV+