‘Hijack’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+ — Idris Elba Teases ‘Top Secret’ Situation

Sam Nelson (Idris Elba, also an executive producer) is going to be getting into another dangerous situation. Apple TV+ has renewed Hijack for a second season.

The hit thriller followed a hijacked flight in real time across seven episodes in Season 1. The series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith and since its debut in June 2023, has become one of Apple TV+’s top dramas.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one,” Elba said in a statement. “It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

Added Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in Hijack, and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two.”

When TV Insider spoke with Elba ahead of the Season 1 premiere, he’d said, “I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another Hijack. It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup.” With the show coming back, we’re thinking he got what he wanted.

“I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations, of course,” Field Smith told us.

The second season of Hijack will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

Hijack, Season 2, TBA, Apple TV+