‘Hijack’ Co-Creator Weighs in on Possible Season 2: ‘Never Say Never on Anything’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Hijack Season 1 finale.]

With the season that wraps on Apple TV+ on August 2, Hijack does tell a complete story: Sam (Idris Elba), using his skills as a negotiator, does help land the plane despite quite a few twists involving the hijacking and those involved. However, it’s easy to see how a second season could put him in a different situation where he’d have to find a way to talk himself and others out of trouble. But will that happen?

“Oh, never say never on anything,” co-creator and executive producer Jim Field Smith tells TV Insider what he would or wouldn’t want to do in a second season. “I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations, of course.”

As for whether there might even be a second season, “We’re just waiting to see how people react to this season,” he says. “It’s been amazing hearing the response to the show, and we spent the best part of two years making the show, and we’ve literally only just finished making it. It’s pretty much right up to the moment it’s gone out. So right now we’re just sort of enjoying seeing how the world’s reacting to it.”

In June, before the series premiered, we also spoke with Elba about the possibility of him playing Sam again after this season. “I’m going to be honest here. I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another Hijack,” he said. “It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it’s going to happen.”

We want it, and we’d love to see Sam facing more tough situations.

Hijack, Season 1, Streaming Now, Apple TV+