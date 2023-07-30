Todd Chrisley Seeks Home Confinement as Kids Call Out ‘Nightmare’ Prison Conditions

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley is trying to make a case for home confinement as he continues his prison sentence, with his attorney saying the reality star living in “squalor” while his children claim the situation behind bars is a “nightmare.”

Attorney Jay Surgent told TMZ last week that Chrisley is enduring bad plumbing, possible mold, and a lack of A/C to combat the extreme heat at FPC Pensacola in Florida. According to Surgent, Chrisley says someone took a photo of him while he was sleeping, and he suspects his mail is being destroyed before it gets to him.

Amid those reported conditions, Chrisley “was making an application under the CARES Act to be released” to home confinement, but “his application, as well as a number of other applications — but particularly his — was rejected,” Surgent told People in a new statement.

Surgent also said the person in charge of processing Chrisley’s application decided not to do so. “And then, the time period for the application expired, so he wasn’t given due consideration with reference to being admitted to home confinement or taken advantage of some type of a probationary program,” he added. “It’s very, very unfortunate, and that matter is now being investigated internally, and we feel as though there was no reason why it should have not been processed, even in light of his prison term.”

Todd and wife Julie Chrisley, another star of the USA Network reality series, were convicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. In November, they were charged to 12 years in prison and seven, respectively.

And according to Surgent, Julie doesn’t have it much better at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. They’re both “living in squalor in 100-degree temperatures,” the attorney told People. “There’s no air conditioning, there’s no nothing.”

Todd and Julie’s children Savannah and Chase Chrisley spoke out about their parents’ living conditionson Savannah’s podcast Unlocked. “It’s a nightmare,” Chase said, per CNN. “Now they both have no air conditioning. They’re both in states where it gets to be 100-plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

Savannah and Chase also said that there are poisonous snakes inside the building at FMC Lexington.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said, “We can assure you all [adults in custody] have unlimited access to drinking water and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola and the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, as one of our highest priorities is the safety of BOP employees and AICs. Every BOP facility, including FPC Pensacola and FMC Lexington, has contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary.”