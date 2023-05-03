Savannah Chrisley Says Parents Haven’t Spoken to Each Other While Behind Bars

Savannah Chrisley has shared some insight into how her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are getting on in prison, revealing that the married couple hasn’t been able to speak to each other since being locked up four months ago.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah revealed that her mother recently gave her 30 to 40 handwritten letters, which she’d written while in prison, detailing her daily life behind bars and how she misses her husband, Todd.

“She actually sent me 30 to 40 days’ worth of letters. It was just like her daily diary journal,” Savannah said. “I’ll eventually put them out, read them at some point to give people updates on how they are doing and what was going through their minds.”

“I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad,” she added. “They don’t get to talk. So we’re like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on multiple accounts of bank fraud and tax evasion last June and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November. Todd is serving his 12-year sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie is serving seven years at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah went on to say it was “tough” to read her mother’s accounts of her days and the things “she’s scared or nervous about,” adding, “Just, all the thoughts that go through her mind and not having my dad with her, that’s the biggest thing. It’s tough.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star said that Julie is “staying busy” while in jail. “She’s trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does. And you know my mom. Like, she walks in a room, if something needs to be done, she just starts doing it… Her health, she’s trying to focus on that. I think she’s trying to shield us from a lot of things. Because that’s my mom. That’s who she is.”

While Todd and Julie haven’t been able to communicate, Savannah did reveal that she is allowed to spend up to seven hours with her parents when she visits them and doesn’t have to talk through a glass divider, meaning she can physically hug and interact with them.

“As sucky as the situation is, you have to find a win, or else there’s gonna be no way to get through the day,” she said.