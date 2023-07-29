‘Scandal’ Stars Reunite to Support SAG-AFTRA Picket Lines

Stars of Scandal aligned in New York City last week as part of SAG-AFTRA’s ongoing strike against studios, networks, and streaming services.

Kerry Washington, who headlined the ABC drama as Olivia Pope, shared the informal cast reunion on social media, posting photos and videos of herself with Tony Goldwyn, who played Fitz Grant on the show, and Bellamy Young, who played Mellie Grant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

“We are on strike to get a fair deal for all the workers in our industry who put so much on the line,” Goldwyn said as he joined Washington for a TikTok video. “And we’re just asking for fairness.”

Washington added, “For fairness and equity, and so that we don’t get replaced by computers.”

The trio also worked on picket signs — with messages like “Fair Contract Now,” “Union Power,” “Guild vs. Evil,” and “What Is Creativity Worth?” — and folded and packaged “SAG-AFTRA on Strike!” T-shirts.

“If you want to get involved, there are soooooo many ways to support this labor strike,” Washington wrote in her Instagram caption. “Help spread our message, volunteer, donate what you can donate to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, and more! … Any bit helps! We’re in this together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellamy Young (@bellamyyoung)

Young also shared photos from SAG-AFTRA’s Time Square protest on Instagram, including selfies with Goldwyn and actors Vanessa Williams and Spencer Garrett.

“I’ve been a proud @sagaftra #UnionMember since 1992,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “I’m so grateful for the family [and] protections that our union has given me, [and] I’m proud to stand vigilant so that those protections can continue to keep this family strong as our industry moves into a new paradigm.”

SAG-AFTRA went on strike two weeks ago, joining the WGA strike already in progress. The actors’ union is battling for higher streaming residuals, better pension and healthcare contributions, safeguards in AI technology, and limits to the practice of self-taped auditions, among other issues.