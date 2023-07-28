NASCAR Xfinity Series Races Moving to The CW in 2025

The CW just got a big addition to its growing sports lineup.

The CW will become the exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025 and extending through the 2031 racing season. All 33 races, plus practice and qualifying events, will air on The CW.

It will be the first time in NASCAR Xfinity Series history that every race will be available on over-the-air broadcast TV. The CW’s digital platforms will provide additional content. The CW will work with NASCAR Productions to produce the race coverage and surrounding programs.

The Xfinity Series features young, up-and-coming drivers and several Cup Series stars. Drivers typically earn their stripes in the Xfinity Series before moving up to the Cup Series.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” says Dennis Miller, president of The CW. “The CW has quickly become a destination for sports, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series joins our growing slate of sports programming, including Inside the NFL, ACC college football and basketball, LIV Golf, and the motorsports documentary series 100 Days to Indy. Beginning in 2025, The CW will have 48 weekends per year of live sports programming.”

Xfinity Series races currently air on Fox Sports and NBC Sports.