Apple TV+ is giving fans of The Morning Show a fresh look at the highly anticipated upcoming third season of the drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Set to return Wednesday, September 13 on the streaming platform, The Morning Show‘s Season 3 teaser trailer previews new characters and fresh tensions between Bradley (Witherspoon) and Alex (Aniston). As the show’s latest logline reveals, Season 3 will see the future of the network thrown into question s loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA.

The tech titan in question is played by new addition, guest star Jon Hamm who makes quite a splash in the trailer, above. As unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their morals both inside and outside of the newsroom. Along with the addition of Hamm and returning stars Witherspoon and Aniston, Season 3 of The Morning Show features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

Season 3 will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by one weekly installment each Wednesday until the tenth ad final episode of the season arrives on Wednesday, November 8. Fret not about the show’s future either as The Morning Show‘s already been renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+.

The Emmy-wining drama is directed by Mimi Leder and Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner for the series. Together, they executive produce The Morning Show with Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter. Stay tuned for more on the show’s return in the weeks ahead as The Morning Show embarks on its latest chapter and let us know what you thought of the intriguing teaser trailer, below.

The Morning Show, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 13, Apple TV+