‘Claim to Fame’: Alicia Keys’ Brother Cole Speaks Out After Revenge Elimination

After shockingly eliminating his closest friend in the house last week, Claim To Fame contestant Cole knew he was on borrowed time, and his game came crumbling down on Monday’s (July 24) episode.

Cole sent Shayne home last week after correctly guessing that she was the daughter of Eddie Murphy. But backstabbing his closest ally caused the knives to come out for Cole this week, with Karsyn ultimately picking him for elimination and correctly guessing that his celebrity relative is Alicia Keys.

Speaking to People about his time on the show Cole said, “I didn’t actually know that I was going to pick Shayne until I was actually standing up there,” adding that he “was going back and forth between Karsyn and Shayne and the gameplay.”

“I could go Karsyn and I could possibly go home, and if I’m going home, then I’m not playing the game. Or I can go with what I know is true and send Shayne home, but then blow up my game inside of the house, which is going to put up a target on my back. And I was there to play the game,” he continued.

However, he realized after he sent Shayne home that “everybody pulled out their knives; just be ready to stab me in the back.”

Shayne even managed to get a measure of revenge on Cole, as it was revealed in Monday’s episode that the eliminated contestant left a secret note for Karysn to help her figure out Cole’s celeb connection.

“It was written on a clue,” Shayne told People. “I didn’t want to leave the house with anyone’s clues, and I wanted [Karysn] to have the best chances of winning, so I wanted to leave her with as much information as possible.”

As Cole was eliminated, he received a sweet video message from his sister Alicia Keys, who shared her love and support from her brother.

“We have each other’s back. We show so much love,” Cole told People about the bond he has with his sister. “That’s what she told me when I came on the show. ‘Just go enjoy it; go win. Do what you do best. Make new friends. Use that to [your] advantage. And we’re always proud of you.’”

Even though the siblings didn’t grow up together, Cole explained how they grew closer later in life, especially after he moved to New York City and stepped into the “uncle role” with the singer’s sons Genesis and Egypt, whom she shares with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz.

“She’s always been there to support me, and we’ve always had each other’s back, and that’s never changed and never will,” Cole stated. “She’s my best friend.”