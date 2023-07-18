‘Claim To Fame’: Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Shayne Reacts to Elimination Shocker

The second season of ABC‘s Claim To Fame has already delivered plenty of jaw-dropping moments, but Monday’s (July 17) elimination might have been the most shocking yet.

In a brutal elimination, Shayne was booted out of the competition by her closest friend on the show, Cole, who correctly guessed her celebrity relative as Eddie Murphy.

The reality competition series sees 12 contestants, each with a famous relative, living together while trying to deduce which celebrities each other is related to. Each episode ends with a nominated “guesser” picking another contestant and announcing which celeb they think that person is related to. If the guesser is correct, the other contestant is eliminated.

That’s what happened to Shayne on Monday’s episode after the clues (an actor who played Buckwheat and starred in Coming to America) led to Cole figuring out that Eddie Murphy was her father. Shayne knew her time was nearly up and was well aware that Cole could be the one to end her time on the show.

It’s giving betrayal 🤯 Thanks for watching another episode of #ClaimtoFame! pic.twitter.com/9bkXpoG1GB — Claim To Fame (@ClaimToFameABC) July 18, 2023

“In that moment, I knew it was a possibility,” Shayne told People. “I was already very exposed, and I know that I was a lot of people’s sure shot. I was just trying to be hopeful, but I still knew that there was a very big possibility that he would pick me despite our friendship.”

The other contestants were stunned when Cole made his choice, but Shayne said, “I feel like everyone else was a lot more surprised than I was just because I felt so exposed since the first episode. Every elimination, I never felt completely safe. So I was always a little bit mentally prepared.”

Shayne knows how to play the game, but no one can rest easy on #ClaimtoFame 🤷 pic.twitter.com/OdzrBUiBjp — Claim To Fame (@ClaimToFameABC) July 18, 2023

Shayne said that seeing the reactions from the other players “really drove home how big of a betrayal it looked to other people.”

Would YOU trust the contestants in this house? 😬 #ClaimtoFame pic.twitter.com/PjBv1yq8rZ — Claim To Fame (@ClaimToFameABC) July 18, 2023

Despite the betrayal, she maintained her composure, saying that at the time, all she was thinking was, “I cannot give them a Carly moment. I can’t do it.” Carly Reeves, the niece of Tom Hanks, was sent home on night one and threw an epic tantrum upon her exit.

As for her relationship with Cole, Shayne says they have since patched things up. “There’s no hard feelings [between Cole and me],” she shared. “I feel like everyone who I was in that house with has respect for each other. We’re all in a group chat. We all stay in touch with each other.”

Shayne also mentioned that her famous father has been watching and enjoying the show. “He’s been watching the show. We were just in Hawaii together, and when we got in, my whole family watched it together. It was really cute. He’s really invested,” she said.

Claim To Fame, Mondays, 8/7 c, ABC