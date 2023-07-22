‘Rick and Morty’ EP Gives Update on Recasting With ‘Sound-Alikes’ for Season 7

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty team is soldiering ahead with the animated show’s seventh season, finding “sound-alikes” to replace co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it’s gonna be great,” executive producer Steven Levy said on Friday, July 21, at a San Diego Comic-Con panel for the show, per Variety. “I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on Season 7. Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

Responding to a question from the audience, Levy reassured fans that Rick and Morty’s titular characters — a mad scientist and his timid grandson, both heretofore voiced by Roiland — would still sound the same. “It’s sound-alikes,” he said. “The characters are the same characters. No change.”

And though he didn’t say when Season 7 would drop, Levy told the Comic-Con crowd that new episodes would come “pretty dang soon.”

Adult Swim announced in January that it had “ended its association” with Roiland after he was charged with domestic violence charges in relation to an alleged incident from three years prior. And Hulu — the platform for Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created, and Koala Man, which he executive-produced — followed suit.

The Hollywood Reporter later reported that multiple women had come forward with lewd messages allegedly sent by Roiland and that coworkers said his workplace behavior made them uncomfortable and included at least one instance of alleged sexual harassment during Rick and Morty’s third season.

Roiland was cleared of the domestic violence charges in March, with the Orange County District Attorney’s office saying the case was dismissed “as a result of insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” as The Hollywood Reporter relayed at the time.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland tweeted after the charges were dropped.

