How to Watch the 2023 Tour de France Final Stage

The world’s most prestigious cycling race, the Tour de France, is nearing the final stage and riders will soon complete the three-week, 2,115-mile journey that started in Bilbao, Spain.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has the advantage as he seeks to clinch back-to-back yellow jerseys in Paris on Sunday. Two-time champion and 2022 runner-up Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia is in second place, but Vingegaard’s lead may be insurmountable.

Peacock is the exclusive live presenter of the 21st and final stage on Sunday, July 23, as the race concludes at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. NBC airs an encore with highlights of the final stage at 5/4c, and USA Network airs an encore at 2a/1a c early Monday morning.

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett broadcasts the final stage, joined by analyst Bob Roll. Steve Porino and Christian Vande Velde report.

2023 Tour de France Final Stages TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern. All live coverage on NBC and USA Network is also available on the NBC Sports app.

Saturday, July 22

2am Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne/Poligny (encore), USA Network

7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30am Stage 20: Belfort/Le Markstein Fellering (LIVE), Peacock

Sunday July 23

2am Stage 20: Belfort/Le Markstein Fellering (encore), USA Network

10am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

10:10am Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE), Peacock

5pm Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (encore), NBC

Monday, July 24

2am Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (encore), USA Network