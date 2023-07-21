Well, that’s a fitting title.

As part of its presence at San Diego Comic-Con, The Walking Dead Universe unveiled the official title for one of its highly-anticipated spinoffs. The series following Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira‘s Rick and Michonne — who were glimpsed at the end of The Walking Dead‘s series finale — is officially titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It will premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

The first teaser was also released, featuring Michonne’s voiceovers and a quick montage of both her and Rick over the years of apocalypse. “I’ve been out there a long time. I lost someone, years ago. Then things changed. I found out he’s alive,” she says. Watch it above.

The new series, which was announced at last year’s Comic-Con, will finally continue the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne. (When Lincoln originally left The Walking Dead, it was said that he would star in stand-alone movies to follow what was next for Rick.)

The Ones Who Live “presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were,” according to the show’s official description. “Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

The Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.

The Ones Who Live is just the latest spinoff set after the end of The Walking Dead. Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, wraps its first season on July 23, and Daryl Dixon with Norman Reedus premieres on September 10; both have been renewed for second seasons.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Series Premiere, 2024, AMC and AMC+